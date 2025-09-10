India vs UAE - The Only T20I Ever Played, And It Was A 2016 Asia Cup Thrashing
Today, India meets UAE in their first Asia Cup 2025 match as guests in the UAE. But let’s turn back the clock to this exact match, nine years in the past.
India VS UAE
Rohit Sharma MOM
India dominated that 2016 clash, chasing down a small target to win by 9 wickets.Rohit Sharma’s sharp 39 earned him the Player of the Match honors. He was the game-changer at the top, making an early statement.
UAE Batting
UAE managed just 81/9 in their 20 overs after opting to bat. Shaiman Anwar’s battling 43 was the standout, with little help from the rest. India’s bowlers gave nothing away and shared the wickets.
Bhuvi Magic
Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the attack with a superb spell: 4 overs, 2 maidens, 8 runs, 2 wickets.Hardik, Bumrah, Harbhajan, Yuvraj, and Negi each took a wicket. The pressure was relentless as wickets fell regularly.
Rohit - Dhawan Opening
India’s chase was brisk and professional right from ball one.Rohit and Dhawan put on a rapid opening partnership to kill the contest. Yuvraj Singh finished emphatically with a quick 25 not out.
India's Fabulous Effort
India completed the chase in just 10.1 overs, losing only one wicket. All top stars ; Kohli, Raina, Dhoni didn’t even need to bat.
India Won 2016 Asia Cup
That victory wasn’t just about two points: it was a warning to the rest of the continent.India would ride this form through the tournament. They eventually won the 2016 Asia Cup, underlining their class. Rohit Sharma won M.O.M Award in their previous meeting in 2016.
India VS UAE Today
Nine years later, the stage is set for a fresh chapter in the UAE.Will India summon the same dominance as the class of 2016? Opening day, new faces, but the pursuit of glory continues.
