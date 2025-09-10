Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2957990https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/india-vs-uae-the-only-t20i-ever-played-and-it-was-a-2016-asia-cup-thrashing-2957990
NewsPhotosIndia vs UAE - The Only T20I Ever Played, And It Was A 2016 Asia Cup Thrashing
photoDetails

India vs UAE - The Only T20I Ever Played, And It Was A 2016 Asia Cup Thrashing

Today, India meets UAE in their first Asia Cup 2025 match as guests in the UAE. But let’s turn back the clock to this exact match, nine years in the past.

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

India VS UAE

1/8
India VS UAE

Today, India meets UAE in their first Asia Cup 2025 match as guests in the UAE. But let’s turn back the clock to this exact match, nine years in the past.

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma MOM

2/8
Rohit Sharma MOM

India dominated that 2016 clash, chasing down a small target to win by 9 wickets.Rohit Sharma’s sharp 39 earned him the Player of the Match honors. He was the game-changer at the top, making an early statement.

 

Follow Us

UAE Batting

3/8
UAE Batting

UAE managed just 81/9 in their 20 overs after opting to bat. Shaiman Anwar’s battling 43 was the standout, with little help from the rest. India’s bowlers gave nothing away and shared the wickets.

 

Follow Us

Bhuvi Magic

4/8
Bhuvi Magic

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the attack with a superb spell: 4 overs, 2 maidens, 8 runs, 2 wickets.Hardik, Bumrah, Harbhajan, Yuvraj, and Negi each took a wicket. The pressure was relentless as wickets fell regularly.

 

Follow Us

Rohit - Dhawan Opening

5/8
Rohit - Dhawan Opening

India’s chase was brisk and professional right from ball one.Rohit and Dhawan put on a rapid opening partnership to kill the contest. Yuvraj Singh finished emphatically with a quick 25 not out.

 

Follow Us

India's Fabulous Effort

6/8
India's Fabulous Effort

India completed the chase in just 10.1 overs, losing only one wicket. All top stars ; Kohli, Raina, Dhoni didn’t even need to bat.  

 

Follow Us

India Won 2016 Asia Cup

7/8
India Won 2016 Asia Cup

That victory wasn’t just about two points: it was a warning to the rest of the continent.India would ride this form through the tournament. They eventually won the 2016 Asia Cup, underlining their class. Rohit Sharma won M.O.M Award in their previous meeting in 2016.

 

 
Follow Us

India VS UAE Today

8/8
India VS UAE Today

Nine years later, the stage is set for a fresh chapter in the UAE.Will India summon the same dominance as the class of 2016? Opening day, new faces, but the pursuit of glory continues.

 

Follow Us
india vs uae t20 2016Asia Cup 2016india asia cup titleindia vs uae highlightsindia uae t20 matchasia cup t20 historyRohit Sharma Man of the Matchrohit sharma asia cupindia beat uaeuae vs india scorecardAsia Cup winners listmirpur t20 matchind vs uae dhakaind vs uae full squadindia t20 record asia cupshikhar dhawan asia cupyuvraj singh quickfireHardik Pandya bowlingHarbhajan Singh wicketsbhuvneshwar kumar spellindia unbeaten asia cupasia cup final indiabest t20 wins indiaasia cup 2016 momentsindia t20 performanceindia uae match summaryasia cup todayindia uae head to headlatest asia cup newsindia vs uae match resultind vs uae todayasia cup analysisshaima anwar 43 vs indiauae batting collapseindian t20 dominancet20 asia cup scheduleRohit Sharma milestonesmustafa stats asia cupswapnil patil dismissedbhuvneshwar 2 wicketsmirpur asia cup statsstunning win indiarecord win by balls leftrohit sharma boundariesindia vs uae cricket historyasia cup 2016 squadasia cup t20 winn
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Trendy Party outfit ideas
7 Times Bollywood Divas Slayed In Pinterest-Worthy Outfits - From Sharvari Wagh To Disha Patani
camera icon7
title
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc
Who Is The Mysterious Creator Of Demon Slayer? Artist Behind Record-Breaking Anime Who Keeps Their Gender, Face, And Real Name A Secret
camera icon7
title
Personal finance
7 Wealth-Building Personal Finance Rules: From Rule Of 72 To 4% Withdrawal
camera icon7
title
yoga for stomach pain
5 Effective Yoga Poses To Relieve Stomach Pain, Reduce Bloating, And Prevent Acidity Naturally
camera icon12
title
Sugar cravings
7 Proven Ways To Crush Sugar Cravings And Healthy Alternatives You’ll Actually Love
NEWS ON ONE CLICK