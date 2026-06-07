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Indian captains with most Test centuries: Virat Kohli on top, Sachin Tendulkar at 4th spot, Shubman Gill at...; check full list

India has produced some of the finest batting captains in Test cricket history, with several leaders not only guiding the team from the front but also delivering consistently with the bat. From record-breaking dominance at the top to classical consistency across eras, Indian skippers have often turned leadership into an extension of their batting brilliance. Some legends built their legacy in a different era under tougher conditions, while others dominated modern cricket with fearless intent. In recent times, a young captain has rapidly risen through the ranks with a sensational start to his leadership journey, adding fresh excitement to this elite list.

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Riya Mishra | Updated:Jun 07, 2026, 05:30 PM IST

Virat Kohli - 20 Test centuries as captain 1 / 7 Virat Kohli tops the list of Indian captains with the most Test centuries. The former India skipper led the team in 68 Tests between 2014 and 2022 and established himself as one of the country's greatest leaders in red-ball cricket. During his captaincy tenure, Kohli scored 20 centuries and 18 half-centuries in 113 innings. His highest Test score of 254* against South Africa in Pune in 2019 also came while leading the side. Kohli's ability to consistently produce match-winning performances with the bat helped India become a dominant force in Test cricket before his retirement in May 2025. (Pic Credits: IANS) Follow Us

Sunil Gavaskar - 11 test centuries as captain 2 / 7 Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar occupies the second spot on the list with 11 Test centuries as India's captain. Gavaskar led India in 47 Tests from 1976 to 1985 and remained the backbone of the team's batting line-up during that period. The right-handed batter scored 3,449 runs in 74 innings while averaging an impressive 50.72. He also registered 14 half-centuries during his captaincy stint. Facing some of the world's most feared fast bowlers in a challenging era, Gavaskar's consistency and temperament helped him build a remarkable record that stood as India's benchmark for decades. (Pic Credits: BCCI) Follow Us

Mohammed Azharuddin - 9 test centuries as captain 3 / 7 Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin ranks third among Indian skippers with the most Test centuries. Azharuddin led India in 47 Tests between 1990 and 1999 and scored nine centuries and nine half-centuries in 68 innings. Known for his elegant strokeplay and exceptional wristwork, the Hyderabad batter remained one of India's most dependable performers during his captaincy tenure. His highest score as captain was 192 against New Zealand in Auckland in 1990. Azharuddin's ability to balance leadership responsibilities and batting success helped him carve out a special place in Indian cricket history. (Pic Credits: BCCI/ICC) Follow Us

Sachin Tendulkar - 7 test centuries as captain 4 / 7 Widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, Sachin Tendulkar also enjoyed success while leading India in Test cricket. The batting icon captained India in 25 Tests between 1996 and 2000 and scored seven centuries and seven half-centuries in 43 innings. Tendulkar amassed 2,054 runs during his captaincy stint at an outstanding average of 51.35. Despite the added pressure of leadership, he continued to produce world-class performances with the bat. His numbers as captain highlight his ability to deliver consistently in one of cricket's most demanding roles. Follow Us

Shubman Gill - 6 test centuries as captain 5 / 7 Shubman Gill has made a sensational start to his Test captaincy career, scoring six centuries since taking charge in 2025. The right-handed batter began his leadership journey with a century against England at Headingley before registering twin hundreds in the next Test at Edgbaston. Gill added more centuries against England, West Indies and Afghanistan to reach six Test tons as captain. He also holds the record for the highest individual Test score by an Indian captain, having smashed 269 against England at Edgbaston. His early achievements have already placed him among India's elite Test captains. (PIC Credits: IANS) Follow Us

MS Dhoni - 5 test centuries as captain 6 / 7 MS Dhoni remains one of India's most successful captains across formats, and his contributions in Test cricket were equally significant. The former wicketkeeper-batter led India in 60 Tests from 2008 to 2014 and scored five centuries as captain. Dhoni also registered 24 half-centuries while leading the national side. His highest score as skipper came in Chennai in 2013, where he smashed 224 against Australia. Under his leadership, India reached the top of the ICC Test rankings. Dhoni's calm leadership style and crucial runs helped shape one of India's most successful eras in Test cricket. (Pic Credits: IANS) Follow Us