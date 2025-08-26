Indian Players With Highest Win % In Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah 100%, Hardik Pandya 84.6%, Check Full list
Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin, and Indian players have impressive win records. Here’s the highest win percentages by Indian stars with at least 10 wins.
Asia Cup Win %
Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin, and Indian players have impressive win records. Here’s the highest win percentages by Indian stars with at least 10 wins.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah holds a perfect 100% win record in Asia Cup cricket. He has won all 12 matches he has played.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya boasts an 84.6% win rate, winning 11 out of 13 Asia Cup matches so far.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan matches Pandya’s win percentage at 84.6%. He has also won 11 matches in 13 Asia Cup appearances.
MS DHONI
MS Dhoni holds a 79.2% win rate, victorious in 19 of 24 matches in Asia Cup tournaments.
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina achieved a 77.8% win rate, helping India win 14 out of 18 Asia Cup games during his career.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli’s Asia Cup win percentage stands at 76%. He has been on the winning side in 19 out of 25 matches.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma closes the list with a 75% win record in Asia Cup cricket. He has been part of 27 wins in 36 matches.
Trending Photos