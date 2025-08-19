Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announced : Shubman As VC, Rinku Extra Batter, No Iyer - Jasiwal Check Full Squad
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announced : Shubman As VC, Rinku Extra Batter, No Iyer - Jasiwal Check Full Squad

India’s 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad is announced. Let’s take a look!

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
India's Squad

1/16
India's Squad

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad is announced. Let’s take a look!

 

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

2/16
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

India’s T20I skipper and a stylish middle-order batter, leading the side in this important tournament.

 

Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)

3/16
Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)

Young and talented opener, known for his consistent batting and elegant strokeplay.

 

Abhishek Sharma

4/16
Abhishek Sharma

Dynamic left-handed batter and handy off-spinner who adds balance to the squad.

 

Tilak Varma

5/16
Tilak Varma

Versatile young batter with excellent technique and the ability to accelerate the innings.

 

Hardik Pandya

6/16
Hardik Pandya

Experienced all-rounder bringing power hitting and crucial medium-pace bowling options.

 

Shivam Dube

7/16
Shivam Dube

Power-hitter and useful medium-pacer who can change the game with his all-round skills.

 

Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper)

8/16
Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper)

Wicketkeeper-batter known for his agility behind the stumps and ability to stabilize the innings.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

9/16
Jasprit Bumrah

India’s premier fast bowler, returning from injury, known for his death bowling expertise.

 

Axar Patel

10/16
Axar Patel

Skilled left-arm spinner and dependable lower-order batter providing depth.

 

Arshdeep Singh

11/16
Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer with excellent control and a key strike bowler in limited-overs cricket.

 

Varun Chakaravarthy

12/16
Varun Chakaravarthy

Mystery spinner adding variety to the bowling attack with his unique leg-spin.

 

Kuldeep Yadav

13/16
Kuldeep Yadav

Experienced left-arm wrist spinner, skilled at taking wickets in the middle overs.

 

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

14/16
Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

Explosive wicketkeeper-batter known for his attacking style and finishing capabilities. Will likely open.

 

Harshit Rana

15/16
Harshit Rana

Promising young fast bowler with the ability to bowl at high pace and hit the deck hard.

 

Rinku Singh

16/16
Rinku Singh

Aggressive lower-order batter and outstanding fielder, known for finishing matches.

 

