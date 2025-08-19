India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announced : Shubman As VC, Rinku Extra Batter, No Iyer - Jasiwal Check Full Squad
India’s 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad is announced. Let’s take a look!
India's Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
India’s T20I skipper and a stylish middle-order batter, leading the side in this important tournament.
Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
Young and talented opener, known for his consistent batting and elegant strokeplay.
Abhishek Sharma
Dynamic left-handed batter and handy off-spinner who adds balance to the squad.
Tilak Varma
Versatile young batter with excellent technique and the ability to accelerate the innings.
Hardik Pandya
Experienced all-rounder bringing power hitting and crucial medium-pace bowling options.
Shivam Dube
Power-hitter and useful medium-pacer who can change the game with his all-round skills.
Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper)
Wicketkeeper-batter known for his agility behind the stumps and ability to stabilize the innings.
Jasprit Bumrah
India’s premier fast bowler, returning from injury, known for his death bowling expertise.
Axar Patel
Skilled left-arm spinner and dependable lower-order batter providing depth.
Arshdeep Singh
Left-arm pacer with excellent control and a key strike bowler in limited-overs cricket.
Varun Chakaravarthy
Mystery spinner adding variety to the bowling attack with his unique leg-spin.
Kuldeep Yadav
Experienced left-arm wrist spinner, skilled at taking wickets in the middle overs.
Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
Explosive wicketkeeper-batter known for his attacking style and finishing capabilities. Will likely open.
Harshit Rana
Promising young fast bowler with the ability to bowl at high pace and hit the deck hard.
Rinku Singh
Aggressive lower-order batter and outstanding fielder, known for finishing matches.
