India's biggest wins in Test cricket: From Afghanistan in 2026 to Sri Lanka in 2017...; Check full list
India scripted history in New Chandigarh by registering their biggest-ever Test victory, defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs. The result surpassed several memorable wins recorded over the years.
Here's a look at India's five largest victories by margin of runs in Test cricket.
India vs Afghanistan, New Chandigarh, 2026
India recorded their biggest Test win ever by defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in New Chandigarh on June 6, 2026. Centuries from KL Rahul and Shubman Gill powered India to 564/8 declared before Afghanistan were bowled out for 152 and 112. On debut, Manav Suthar starred with a seven-wicket match haul and was named Player of the Match as India sealed a historic victory. (Pic Credits: IANS)
India vs West Indies, Rajkot, 2018
India crushed West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot in October 2018. After posting a massive first-innings total, India bowled out the visitors twice inside three days. The victory remains one of India's most dominant Test performances. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was among the standout performers as West Indies suffered their heaviest-ever defeat against India in the longest format. (Pic Credits: X)
India vs Afghanistan, Bengaluru, 2018
In Afghanistan's maiden Test match, India secured a comprehensive innings and 262-run victory in Bengaluru. Afghanistan were dismissed for 109 and 103 as India's bowlers dominated throughout the contest. Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets in the second innings, while India completed the match inside two days. It remains one of the shortest and most one-sided Test matches involving India. (Pic Credits: X/ cricbuzz)
India vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2007
India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test of the 2007 series in Mirpur. Led by Rahul Dravid, India dominated with both bat and ball to complete one of their biggest overseas victories. The convincing triumph highlighted India's superiority throughout the series and remains among their largest wins by innings margin in Test cricket. (Pic Credits: X)
India vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur, 2017
India registered an innings and 239-run win over Sri Lanka in Nagpur in 2017. The victory helped Virat Kohli's side take an unassailable lead in the series and equalled India's then-biggest Test win. The match was also memorable for Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets. India dominated all four days to complete a massive victory. (Pic Credits: X/@RCBTweets)
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