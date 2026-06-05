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NewsPhotosIndia's likely playing XI for Afghanistan Test: Shubman Gill to lead, 23-year-old youngster with 199 domestic wickets all set for historic debut - In pics
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India's likely playing XI for Afghanistan Test: Shubman Gill to lead, 23-year-old youngster with 199 domestic wickets all set for historic debut - In pics

India's likely playing XI for the Afghanistan Test revealed as Shubman Gill returns to captain at No. 4. Harsh Dubey could make his Test debut alongside Pant, Jaiswal, Rahul and Siraj in Mullanpur. Check full 11 

Updated:Jun 05, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
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India's Likely Playing XI for Afghanistan Test

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India's Likely Playing XI for Afghanistan Test

India begin their Test calendar for 2026 with a one-off clash against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Led by Test captain Shubman Gill, the hosts are expected to field a strong combination featuring a potential debutant all-rounder.

 

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Shubman Gill

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Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is set to captain India in the Afghanistan Test and occupy the crucial No. 4 position. The 26-year-old missed India's previous Test against South Africa in Guwahati after suffering a neck injury during the Kolkata Test but is now fully fit and ready to return.

 

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Harsh Dubey

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Harsh Dubey

Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey is expected to edge ahead in the race for a debut. After impressive performances in domestic cricket, the left-arm spinning all-rounder could earn his maiden Test cap in Mullanpur.

 

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Yashasvi Jaiswal

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Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to retain his place at the top of the order. The left-handed batter has established himself as one of India's most dependable Test openers and will look to provide a strong start against Afghanistan.

 

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KL Rahul

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KL Rahul

KL Rahul is likely to open alongside Jaiswal while also serving as vice-captain. His versatility and experience make him a key figure in India's batting lineup as the team looks to dominate at home.

 

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Sai Sudharsan

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Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan appears to be the leading candidate for the No. 3 role. He occupied the position during India's second Test against South Africa and impressed with his temperament and technique against quality bowling.

 

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Rishabh Pant

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Rishabh Pant

Despite losing the vice-captaincy, Rishabh Pant remains India's preferred wicketkeeper batter in the longest format. His aggressive approach and ability to change games quickly continue to make him indispensable.

 

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Washington Sundar

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Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is expected to feature as a batting all-rounder while contributing significantly with the ball. He remains one of the most reliable spin options in Indian conditions and offers valuable depth to the batting lineup.

 

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Dhruv Jurel

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Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel has emerged as a strong contender for a place in India's playing XI after a string of impressive performances. With Rishabh Pant handling wicketkeeping duties, Jurel could feature purely as a specialist batter, adding stability and aggression to the middle order. His recent form has made him difficult for the selectors to ignore.

 

 

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Kuldeep Yadav

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Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is likely to spearhead India's spin attack. His ability to trouble batters with variations and extract turn from helpful surfaces makes him a major threat against Afghanistan.

 

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Mohammed Siraj

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Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead India's fast-bowling unit. With Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, Siraj will shoulder the responsibility of providing breakthroughs with the new ball and setting the tone for the attack.

 

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Prasidh Krishna

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Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna is likely to partner Siraj with the new ball. His extra bounce and ability to generate movement make him a valuable option, although Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar remains an outside contender for the spot.

 

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India's Likely Playing XI

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India's Likely Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

 

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India vs Afghanistan Test 2026India Likely Playing XI Afghanistan TestHarsh Dubey Test DebutShubman Gill captain India TestIndia Afghanistan Mullanpur Test
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