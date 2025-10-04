photoDetails

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia in October-November 2025. This includes a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series, building on the momentum from the recent Asia Cup victory. With leadership transitions in ODIs and rested stars, it's a blend of youth and experience for the 2027 World Cup prep.