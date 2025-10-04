Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia's ODI Squad Vs Australia 2025: Rohit Sharma Removed As Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested, Shreyas Iyer Rewarded, Check Full Squad
India's ODI Squad Vs Australia 2025: Rohit Sharma Removed As Captain, Jasprit Bumrah Rested, Shreyas Iyer Rewarded, Check Full Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia in October-November 2025. This includes a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series, building on the momentum from the recent Asia Cup victory. With leadership transitions in ODIs and rested stars, it's a blend of youth and experience for the 2027 World Cup prep.

Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
ODI Squad

ODI Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series in Australia, featuring a mix of experienced stars and promising young talents. The series will be followed by a five-match T20I series, with squads similar to the recently concluded Asia Cup.

 

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Shubman Gill leads the ODI squad as captain with a strong track record, including commanding performances in Test cricket. He is known for his elegant batting style and tactical leadership at just 26 years of age. He is now captain of two formats.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma returns to the ODI team bringing vast experience and a proven winning captaincy record. His role as a senior batter will be key in stabilizing India’s innings.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, a legendary figure in Indian cricket, makes a comeback to the ODI squad. His aggressive batting and match-winning capabilities remain integral to India's plans

Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain)

Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain)

Shreyas Iyer, appointed vice-captain, is a dependable middle-order batsman known for his calmness under pressure and leadership experience in domestic cricket.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

All-rounder Axar Patel brings balance to the team with his left-arm spin and handy lower-order batting. He has been a consistent performer in limited-overs cricket.

 

KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

KL Rahul, part-time wicketkeeper and opener, adds versatility and classy stroke play. He plays a crucial role in giving flexibility to the batting order.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Emerging talent Nitish Kumar Reddy earns a spot in the squad with his promising batting performances. He adds fresh energy and potential to the middle order

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar offers all-round capabilities with effective spin bowling and handy lower-order batting, making him a valuable asset in limited formats

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, a wrist-spinner, is expected to lead the spin attack with his wicket-taking ability and experience in finishing matches for India.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana

Young pace bowler Harshit Rana is included for his ability to swing the new ball and provide breakthroughs in crunch moments.

 

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj continues to be India’s pace spearhead with his consistent pace bowling and experience across all formats

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh, known for his yorkers and death bowling skills, strengthens the bowling lineup and brings control during the crucial overs.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna adds raw pace and bounce in the pace department, posing a challenge to batsmen with his ability to generate pace.

 

Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

Dhruv Jurel, a young wicketkeeper-batsman, brings energy to the squad and is viewed as a future prospect for India’s keeping position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a talented left-handed batsman, is known for his aggressive strokeplay and has been impressive with consistent domestic and junior-level performances.

