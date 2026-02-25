India's Predicted Playing 11 vs Zimbabwe: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav In, Know Who Goes Out, Will Abhishek Sharma Play?
Sanju Samson returns, Axar Patel & Kuldeep Yadav in for spin dominance on Chennai's turning track. Must-win tactical changes for Suryakumar Yadav's side!
India's Predicted Playing 11 vs Zimbabwe: Tactical Overhaul for the Chennai Turn
As India prepares for a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday, the team management is expected to make significant changes to adapt to the spin-friendly conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Sanju Samson
The new Chennai Super Kings recruit is set to return to the Indian Playing 11 at the expense of Tilak Varma. His inclusion is seen as vital for this high-stakes match in his new "home" conditions.
Abhishek Sharma
Despite a lean run where he has scored only 15 runs in 4 matches, the World No. 1 T20I batter is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup.
Ishan Kishan (wk)
The Jharkhand wicketkeeper may be asked to bat at No. 3. He will be looking to redeem himself after being dismissed for a duck in the previous Super 8 match against South Africa.
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
The Indian skipper needs to rediscover his peak form to lead the side through the mandatory victories required against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.
Shivam Dube
The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder remains a key asset, having shown excellent touch with scores of 66 and 42 in his last two outings.
Hardik Pandya
The Mumbai Indians captain had a difficult outing with the ball against South Africa and will be eager to bounce back in the humidity of Chennai.
Axar Patel
After being controversially dropped in the last match, the Indian vice-captain is expected to return to the side. He will likely replace Washington Sundar to provide more balanced left-arm spin.
Rinku Singh
The designated finisher remains a central part of the lower-order strategy, despite his recent temporary leave for personal reasons.
There were doubts on his availability as he rushed back home for family emergency but it is now almost confirmed that he will be available for today's match.
Kuldeep Yadav
The chinaman bowler is tipped to return to the side at the expense of pacer Arshdeep Singh. The move is a tactical response to the spin-favoring Chennai wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah
Now the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 World Cup history with 33 scalps, the MI pacer will look to further extend his record and lead the attack.
Varun Chakravarthy
The World No. 1 bowler continues his dominant run as India's leading wicket-taker in the 2026 tournament with 10 wickets.
