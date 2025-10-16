India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Against Australia : Shubman Gill Captain, Rohit Opener, Nitish Reddy Debut, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Out, Check Lineup
India’s predicted XI for the 1st ODI vs Australia on Oct 19, 2025, at Perth Stadium features Shubman Gill as captain, Rohit Sharma opening, Virat Kohli at No. 3, and debutant Nitish Reddy. Check the full lineup!
India's Predicted Playing XI
The stage is set for a thrilling clash as India take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Perth Stadium on October 19, 2025. With Shubman Gill captaining a star-studded side, India welcome back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI fold. Despite Hardik Pandya’s absence due to injury, a balanced lineup with fiery pacers and versatile all-rounders is ready to tackle Perth’s bouncy track. Here’s India’s predicted XI!
Rohit Sharma – The Hitman Opens
Rohit Sharma, India’s batting maestro, will open the innings, bringing his trademark flair to the top. Rohit Sharma has scored 11,168 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has played 273 matches and 265 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 48.77. His role is pivotal for a solid start on Perth’s pace-friendly pitch. Expect fireworks from the former captain!
Shubman Gill (Captain) – Leading from the Front
Skipper Shubman Gill partners Rohit at the top, blending youthful aggression with silken technique. Fresh off a stellar 2025 (1,200+ runs across formats), Gill’s leadership and batting will be key to countering Australia’s pace attack.
Virat Kohli – The Chase Master at No. 3
Virat Kohli slots in at No. 3, anchoring India’s batting with his unmatched consistency. Virat Kohli has scored 14,181 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this in 302 matches and 290 innings, maintaining an average of 57.88. His ability to pace innings on challenging tracks makes him India’s backbone against Australia’s fiery bowlers.
Shreyas Iyer – Middle-Order Dynamo
Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 brings finesse and aggression. With a solid 2025 season (avg. 45 in ODIs), Iyer’s knack for tackling spin and pace will stabilize India’s middle order on Perth’s lively surface. He is the vice-captain of this team.
KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper) – The Versatile Keeper
KL Rahul, the dependable wicketkeeper-batsman, slots in at No. 5. His calm presence,
As of October 2025, KL Rahul has scored 3,043 runs in 85 ODI matches for India. His glove work add balance, making him crucial for handling pressure situations in the middle overs.
Axar Patel – The All-Round X-Factor
All-rounder Axar Patel at No. 6 offers left-arm spin and handy lower-order batting. His economical spells and quickfire cameos make him a game-changer on Perth’s big ground.
Nitish Kumar Reddy – The Debutant All-Rounder
Emerging star Nitish Kumar Reddy debuts at No. 7, filling Hardik Pandya’s void. His seam-bowling all-round skills (4 wickets in T20Is, 2025) and fearless batting add depth, perfect for Perth’s pace-friendly conditions.
Harshit Rana – The Pace Sensation
Young pacer Harshit Rana at No. 8 brings raw pace and bounce, ideal for Perth. His ability to exploit swing makes him a wildcard in India’s attack.
Mohammed Siraj – Leading the Pace Charge
With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Mohammed Siraj spearheads the attack at No. 9. His 70+ ODI wickets and fiery spells in 2025 (12 wickets in 6 games) make him India’s go-to pacer on Perth’s quick track.
Arshdeep Singh – The Left-Arm Angle
Arshdeep Singh at No. 10 adds variety with his left-arm pace. His swing and death-over nous will trouble Australia’s batsmen, especially in Powerplays and at the death.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the XI at No. 11, bringing wrist-spin magic. With 25 wickets in 2025, his variations and middle-over breakthroughs will be vital to disrupt Australia’s batting on Perth’s large boundaries.
Trending Photos