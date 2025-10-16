Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2972768https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/indias-predicted-playing-xi-for-1st-odi-against-australia-shubman-gill-captain-rohit-opener-nitish-reddy-debut-hardik-pandya-ravindra-jadeja-out-check-lineup-2972768
NewsPhotosIndia's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Against Australia : Shubman Gill Captain, Rohit Opener, Nitish Reddy Debut, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Out, Check Lineup
photoDetails

India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Against Australia : Shubman Gill Captain, Rohit Opener, Nitish Reddy Debut, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja Out, Check Lineup

India’s predicted XI for the 1st ODI vs Australia on Oct 19, 2025, at Perth Stadium features Shubman Gill as captain, Rohit Sharma opening, Virat Kohli at No. 3, and debutant Nitish Reddy. Check the full lineup!

Updated:Oct 16, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Follow Us

India's Predicted Playing XI

1/12
India's Predicted Playing XI

The stage is set for a thrilling clash as India take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Perth Stadium on October 19, 2025. With Shubman Gill captaining a star-studded side, India welcome back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI fold. Despite Hardik Pandya’s absence due to injury, a balanced lineup with fiery pacers and versatile all-rounders is ready to tackle Perth’s bouncy track. Here’s India’s predicted XI!

 

Follow Us

Rohit Sharma – The Hitman Opens

2/12
Rohit Sharma – The Hitman Opens

Rohit Sharma, India’s batting maestro, will open the innings, bringing his trademark flair to the top. Rohit Sharma has scored 11,168 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has played 273 matches and 265 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 48.77. His role is pivotal for a solid start on Perth’s pace-friendly pitch. Expect fireworks from the former captain!

Follow Us

Shubman Gill (Captain) – Leading from the Front

3/12
Shubman Gill (Captain) – Leading from the Front

Skipper Shubman Gill partners Rohit at the top, blending youthful aggression with silken technique. Fresh off a stellar 2025 (1,200+ runs across formats), Gill’s leadership and batting will be key to countering Australia’s pace attack.  

Follow Us

Virat Kohli – The Chase Master at No. 3

4/12
Virat Kohli – The Chase Master at No. 3

Virat Kohli slots in at No. 3, anchoring India’s batting with his unmatched consistency. Virat Kohli has scored 14,181 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this in 302 matches and 290 innings, maintaining an average of 57.88.  His ability to pace innings on challenging tracks makes him India’s backbone against Australia’s fiery bowlers.

 

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer – Middle-Order Dynamo

5/12
Shreyas Iyer – Middle-Order Dynamo

Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 brings finesse and aggression. With a solid 2025 season (avg. 45 in ODIs), Iyer’s knack for tackling spin and pace will stabilize India’s middle order on Perth’s lively surface. He is the vice-captain of this team.

Follow Us

KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper) – The Versatile Keeper

6/12
KL Rahul (Wicket-Keeper) – The Versatile Keeper

KL Rahul, the dependable wicketkeeper-batsman, slots in at No. 5. His calm presence,

As of October 2025, KL Rahul has scored 3,043 runs in 85 ODI matches for India. His glove work add balance, making him crucial for handling pressure situations in the middle overs.

Follow Us

Axar Patel – The All-Round X-Factor

7/12
Axar Patel – The All-Round X-Factor

All-rounder Axar Patel at No. 6 offers left-arm spin and handy lower-order batting. His economical spells and quickfire cameos make him a game-changer on Perth’s big ground.

 

Follow Us

Nitish Kumar Reddy – The Debutant All-Rounder

8/12
Nitish Kumar Reddy – The Debutant All-Rounder

Emerging star Nitish Kumar Reddy debuts at No. 7, filling Hardik Pandya’s void. His seam-bowling all-round skills (4 wickets in T20Is, 2025) and fearless batting add depth, perfect for Perth’s pace-friendly conditions.

Follow Us

Harshit Rana – The Pace Sensation

9/12
Harshit Rana – The Pace Sensation

Young pacer Harshit Rana at No. 8 brings raw pace and bounce, ideal for Perth. His ability to exploit swing makes him a wildcard in India’s attack.

 

Follow Us

Mohammed Siraj – Leading the Pace Charge

10/12
Mohammed Siraj – Leading the Pace Charge

With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Mohammed Siraj spearheads the attack at No. 9. His 70+ ODI wickets and fiery spells in 2025 (12 wickets in 6 games) make him India’s go-to pacer on Perth’s quick track.

 

Follow Us

Arshdeep Singh – The Left-Arm Angle

11/12
Arshdeep Singh – The Left-Arm Angle

Arshdeep Singh at No. 10 adds variety with his left-arm pace. His swing and death-over nous will trouble Australia’s batsmen, especially in Powerplays and at the death.

Follow Us

Kuldeep Yadav

12/12
Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the XI at No. 11, bringing wrist-spin magic. With 25 wickets in 2025, his variations and middle-over breakthroughs will be vital to disrupt Australia’s batting on Perth’s large boundaries.

Follow Us
India vs Australia ODI 2025India ODI squad 2025Shubman Gill captainRohit Sharma ODI returnVirat Kohli ODI comebackKL Rahul wicketkeeperShreyas Iyer battingAxar Patel all-rounderNitish Kumar Reddy debutHarshit Rana fast bowlerMohammed Siraj pace attackArshdeep Singh left-arm pacerKuldeep Yadav wrist spinnerYashasvi Jaiswal young talentDhruv Jurel wicketkeeperPerth Stadium ODIAustralia ODI squad 2025Mitchell Marsh captainTravis Head battingCooper Connolly debutMatthew Renshaw openerMatthew Short middle orderAlex Carey wicketkeeperJosh Inglis batterCameron Green all-rounderMitchell Owen pace bowlerXavier Bartlett fast bowlerBen Dwarshuis bowlerNathan Ellis pacerJosh Hazlewood spearheadMitchell Starc death oversAdam Zampa spinnerIndia Australia ODI previewIndia Australia match highlightsIndia Australia live scoreIndia Australia predicted XIODI series 2025India Cricket NewsAustralia Cricket newsVirat Kohli statsRohit Sharma statsShub
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
4 Records Virat Kohli Aims To Break On His Historic Comeback Vs Australia: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Aggregate To Kumar Sangakkara’s Milestone
camera icon7
title
PM Kisan Scheme
PM KISAN 21st Installment: No Money For Farmers Who Acquired Land Ownership After 1 February 2019; Check Why These Farmers Are Not Eligible
camera icon10
title
DC IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals Keen On Buying Sanju Samson : 5 Players They Can Release To Get Him Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon8
title
Hema Malini
Hema Malini Birthday 2025: From Dream Girl To Sholay – 6 Iconic Films With Dharmendra That Defined Bollywood Romance
camera icon10
title
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated After England-Pakistan Match Washout - Check In Pics