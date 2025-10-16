1 / 12

The stage is set for a thrilling clash as India take on Australia in the 1st ODI at Perth Stadium on October 19, 2025. With Shubman Gill captaining a star-studded side, India welcome back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI fold. Despite Hardik Pandya’s absence due to injury, a balanced lineup with fiery pacers and versatile all-rounders is ready to tackle Perth’s bouncy track. Here’s India’s predicted XI!