India's predicted XI for T20 WC 2026 Semi-final vs England: Will Abhishek Sharma & Varun Chakravarthy be dropped? Any Chance For Kuldeep's inclusion? Know

1 / 12

As India prepares for the second semi-final on Thursday, March 5, the management faces a crucial question: stay with the winning combination or adapt to the Mumbai surface? While the "mystery" of Varun Chakaravarthy has been a cornerstone, the bounce of the Wankhede might tempt the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav. For now, the focus remains on the explosive top order and a versatile bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.