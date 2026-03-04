Advertisement
India's predicted XI for T20 WC 2026 Semi-final vs England: Will Abhishek Sharma & Varun Chakravarthy be dropped? Any Chance For Kuldeep's inclusion? Know
photoDetails

India's predicted XI for T20 WC 2026 Semi-final vs England: Will Abhishek Sharma & Varun Chakravarthy be dropped? Any Chance For Kuldeep's inclusion? Know

India's predicted XI for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final vs England at Wankhede (March 5): Sanju Samson's red-hot form after 97, Abhishek under pressure at No.1, Bumrah leads attack. Tactical calls, rankings insights & more
 

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
India’s Predicted XI vs England | T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

1/12
India’s Predicted XI vs England | T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

As India prepares for the second semi-final on Thursday, March 5, the management faces a crucial question: stay with the winning combination or adapt to the Mumbai surface? While the "mystery" of Varun Chakaravarthy has been a cornerstone, the bounce of the Wankhede might tempt the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav. For now, the focus remains on the explosive top order and a versatile bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Sanju Samson (WK)

2/12
Sanju Samson (WK)

Following his "innings of a lifetime"; an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens—Sanju Samson has skyrocketed 25 places in the ICC rankings to world number 40. He will likely continue opening the batting, providing the stability and clinical finishing that secured India's semi-final berth.

 

Ishan Kishan

3/12
Ishan Kishan

Moving up to the number 4 spot in the global rankings, Ishan Kishan provides the aggressive intent required in the powerplay. His ability to take on both pace and spin makes him a vital cog in the top order, especially given the small boundaries and high-scoring nature of the Wankhede pitch.

Abhishek Sharma

4/12
Abhishek Sharma

Despite holding the ICC T20I world number 1 spot with 874 rating points, Abhishek Sharma has faced criticism for a recent dip in form. Sunil Gavaskar has urged the youngster to show more restraint, noting that he "can't hit a six on the first ball" every time. He remains under pressure but is expected to start to provide left-handed variety at the top.

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

5/12
Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Playing on his home ground, the Indian skipper will be looking to regain his peak form after slipping one place to number 7 in the world rankings. Suryakumar’s 360-degree batting is India’s greatest weapon against an England side that Harry Brook warns is full of "powerful players."

 

Tilak Varma

6/12
Tilak Varma

 Rising to world number 6, Tilak Varma has been the model of consistency. His role is to bridge the gap between the explosive top order and the finishers. At Wankhede, his familiarity with the bounce and pace will be essential in countering the England seamers.

Hardik Pandya

7/12
Hardik Pandya

Now ranked as the world’s number 2 T20I all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is breathing down the neck of Sikandar Raza for the top spot. Stuart Broad has cautioned England about Pandya’s "aura and ego," identifying him as the man who thrives most in high-pressure knockout scenarios.

Shivam Dube

8/12
Shivam Dube

Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted Dube’s importance, warning that England possesses a "Dube-like" threat of their own. His ability to clear the ropes against spinners in the middle overs will be the key to ensuring India posts a total that the England batters find intimidating.

 

Axar Patel

9/12
Axar Patel

 Axar remains the primary spin-bowling all-rounder. His disciplined lines and ability to contribute quick runs down the order provide India with the balance needed to play five specialist bowlers while maintaining batting depth.

 

Varun Chakaravarthy

10/12
Varun Chakaravarthy

 Despite a slight hit to his rating points, Varun holds the ICC world number 1 ranking for bowlers. While there is talk of Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion for his wicket-taking pedigree, Chakaravarthy’s 9.85 average against England makes him difficult to drop for this crucial knockout match.

Arshdeep Singh

11/12
Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has jumped eight places to reach world number 13. His ability to swing the ball early and his improved execution at the death make him the perfect partner for Bumrah. He will be looking to exploit any early evening moisture in the Mumbai air.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

12/12
Jasprit Bumrah

Now ranked 7th in the world and closing in on Adam Zampa, Bumrah is the leader of the pack. His recent performance against the West Indies left Shimron Hetmyer arguing with umpires in frustration. In a high-scoring ground like Wankhede, Bumrah’s four overs will be the most valuable resource for Captain Suryakumar.

 

