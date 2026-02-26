India's Qualification scenario after SA thrash WI; How can Suryakumar Yadav's team qualify for semi-final? Explained

4 / 9

While Markram set the tempo, de Kock eased into his innings before accelerating beautifully. Once the field spread, he shifted gears and punished anything loose. Their complementary approach ensured there was never a phase where West Indies could claw back momentum.

After the strong opening stand, Markram continued the assault alongside Rickelton. The pair added another 50-plus partnership, calmly finishing off the target. One absorbed pressure when needed, while the other counter-attacked; a clinical chase that underlined South Africa’s dominance in the group.