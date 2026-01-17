13 / 14

India will open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7 at 7:00 PM in Mumbai. Their second match comes against Namibia on February 12 at 3:00 PM in Delhi. India then face Pakistan in a high-voltage clash on February 15 at 7:00 PM at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The final group-stage match for India is against the Netherlands on February 18 at 7:00 PM in Ahmedabad.