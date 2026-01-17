Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia's T20 WC 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer In, Tilak Varma Out, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead; Abhishek-Sanju To Open; Check Full XI VS USA, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands
photoDetails

India's T20 WC 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer In, Tilak Varma Out, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead; Abhishek-Sanju To Open; Check Full XI VS USA, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands

Check India’s predicted Playing XI for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav to lead, Shreyas Iyer in, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar ruled out for early matches. Full squad, key players, and replacements included.

Updated:Jan 17, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
India’s predicted Playing XI for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

1/14
India’s predicted Playing XI for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s a predicted playing XI ahead of their matches against USA, Pakistan, Namibia, and Netherlands, combining experience, all-rounders, and attacking options.

Abhishek Sharma

2/14
Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is predicted to open alongside Sanju Samson. He is known for his explosive strokeplay at the top of the order and can provide India with quick starts in powerplays.

Sanju Samson (wk)

3/14
Sanju Samson (wk)

Sanju Samson, India’s wicketkeeper-batter, forms one of the most dynamic opening partnerships. His ability to score quickly and handle the gloves makes him a crucial part of the team.

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

4/14
Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Captain Suryakumar Yadav brings experience and balance to India’s top order. His tactical leadership and ability to anchor the innings under pressure are vital for the team’s success.

Shreyas Iyer

5/14
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer returns to the T20 World Cup side as a reliable middle-order anchor and finisher. He can stabilize the innings and accelerate scoring when needed.

Shivam Dube

6/14
Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is a hard-hitting all-rounder capable of accelerating the innings in the death overs. His power-hitting and bowling options provide India with flexibility.

Hardik Pandya

7/14
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya strengthens India’s squad as an all-rounder. He adds depth to the batting lineup and provides seam bowling options, particularly in crucial overs.

Axar Patel (vc)

8/14
Axar Patel (vc)

Vice-captain Axar Patel is a left-arm spinner and a key lower-middle order batsman. His control and versatility make him essential for both bowling and batting balance.

Rinku Singh

9/14
Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is a middle-order hitter who offers finishing ability and flexibility. He can adapt to different match situations and accelerate the innings when required.

Varun Chakravarthy

10/14
Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner, provides India with attacking spin options in the middle overs, making the bowling attack balanced and unpredictable.

Jasprit Bumrah

11/14
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is India’s lead pacer and a master of the death overs. His ability to take wickets in crucial moments makes him the team’s strike bowler.

Arshdeep Singh

12/14
Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm fast bowler, adds variety and handles key overs in powerplays and at the death

India's Schedule

13/14
India's Schedule

India will open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7 at 7:00 PM in Mumbai. Their second match comes against Namibia on February 12 at 3:00 PM in Delhi. India then face Pakistan in a high-voltage clash on February 15 at 7:00 PM at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The final group-stage match for India is against the Netherlands on February 18 at 7:00 PM in Ahmedabad.

India's Squad

14/14
India's Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Note: Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar may miss the first matches; Ravi Bishnoi can replace Sundar if needed.

 

