India's T20 WC 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer In, Tilak Varma Out, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead; Abhishek-Sanju To Open; Check Full XI VS USA, Pakistan, Namibia, Netherlands
Check India’s predicted Playing XI for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav to lead, Shreyas Iyer in, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar ruled out for early matches. Full squad, key players, and replacements included.
India’s predicted Playing XI for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Here’s a predicted playing XI ahead of their matches against USA, Pakistan, Namibia, and Netherlands, combining experience, all-rounders, and attacking options.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma is predicted to open alongside Sanju Samson. He is known for his explosive strokeplay at the top of the order and can provide India with quick starts in powerplays.
Sanju Samson (wk)
Sanju Samson, India’s wicketkeeper-batter, forms one of the most dynamic opening partnerships. His ability to score quickly and handle the gloves makes him a crucial part of the team.
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Captain Suryakumar Yadav brings experience and balance to India’s top order. His tactical leadership and ability to anchor the innings under pressure are vital for the team’s success.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer returns to the T20 World Cup side as a reliable middle-order anchor and finisher. He can stabilize the innings and accelerate scoring when needed.
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube is a hard-hitting all-rounder capable of accelerating the innings in the death overs. His power-hitting and bowling options provide India with flexibility.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya strengthens India’s squad as an all-rounder. He adds depth to the batting lineup and provides seam bowling options, particularly in crucial overs.
Axar Patel (vc)
Vice-captain Axar Patel is a left-arm spinner and a key lower-middle order batsman. His control and versatility make him essential for both bowling and batting balance.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh is a middle-order hitter who offers finishing ability and flexibility. He can adapt to different match situations and accelerate the innings when required.
Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner, provides India with attacking spin options in the middle overs, making the bowling attack balanced and unpredictable.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is India’s lead pacer and a master of the death overs. His ability to take wickets in crucial moments makes him the team’s strike bowler.
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm fast bowler, adds variety and handles key overs in powerplays and at the death
India's Schedule
India will open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on February 7 at 7:00 PM in Mumbai. Their second match comes against Namibia on February 12 at 3:00 PM in Delhi. India then face Pakistan in a high-voltage clash on February 15 at 7:00 PM at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The final group-stage match for India is against the Netherlands on February 18 at 7:00 PM in Ahmedabad.
India's Squad
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
Note: Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar may miss the first matches; Ravi Bishnoi can replace Sundar if needed.
