India's Test Squad vs West Indies : 5 Players Snubbed From The Team, Karun Nair To Abhimanyu Easwaran, Check Full List
India announced their Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies. Several fresh faces have been included in the 15-member side. At the same time, five players who were left out. Here’s a look at the snubbed names and the full squad.
Snubbed Players
Karun Nair Dropped
Karun Nair played four Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He scored 205 runs but failed to make a big impact. Selectors decided to leave him out for the Windies series. He will look to bounce back in domestic cricket.
Akash Deep Misses Out
Akash Deep picked up 13 wickets in three Tests against England.
Despite his decent numbers, he wasn’t retained for the West Indies Tests. The Bengal pacer will instead represent ROI in the Irani Cup. A surprise exclusion considering his recent form.
Shardul Thakur Snubbed
Shardul Thakur featured in two Tests on the England tour. However, he couldn’t deliver with bat or ball. His inconsistent performances cost him a spot. He won’t be part of the West Indies home series.
Abhimanyu Easwaran Left Out
Easwaran was in India’s squad for England and Australia. He didn’t play a single Test despite multiple tours. Selectors have dropped him for the upcoming series. He will turn out for ROI in the Irani Cup 2025.
Anshul Kamboj Excluded
Kamboj made his Test debut in England. He managed to take just one wicket in that match. The Haryana pacer didn’t do enough to retain his spot. He has been ignored for the Windies Tests.
Squad Returns
Axar Patel makes a comeback after 20 months. Nitish Kumar Reddy also returns from injury. Devdutt Padikkal is back after nearly a year away. Their inclusions add depth to the batting and all-round options.
Batting Core
Shubman Gill will lead the side against West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul form the top order. B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal strengthen the middle order. Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan are the wicketkeeping choices.
All-Round Options
Ravindra Jadeja will act as vice-captain of the team. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel bolster the spin department. Nitish Kumar Reddy provides balance with both bat and ball. A strong all-round group has been assembled.
Bowling Attack
Jasprit Bumrah leads India’s pace battery. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna add further speed. Kuldeep Yadav is the lead spinner in the attack. The squad looks balanced ahead of the two-match series.
India's squad for West Indies Tests
Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeesan (wk)
