India's Test Squad vs West Indies : 5 Players Snubbed From The Team, Karun Nair To Abhimanyu Easwaran, Check Full List
India's Test Squad vs West Indies : 5 Players Snubbed From The Team, Karun Nair To Abhimanyu Easwaran, Check Full List

India announced their Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies. Several fresh faces have been included in the 15-member side. At the same time, five players who were left out. Here’s a look at the snubbed names and the full squad.

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
India announced their Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies.Several fresh faces have been included in the 15-member side. Here’s a look at the snubbed names and the full squad.

 

Karun Nair played four Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He scored 205 runs but failed to make a big impact. Selectors decided to leave him out for the Windies series. He will look to bounce back in domestic cricket.

 

Akash Deep picked up 13 wickets in three Tests against England.

Despite his decent numbers, he wasn’t retained for the West Indies Tests. The Bengal pacer will instead represent ROI in the Irani Cup. A surprise exclusion considering his recent form.

Shardul Thakur featured in two Tests on the England tour. However, he couldn’t deliver with bat or ball. His inconsistent performances cost him a spot. He won’t be part of the West Indies home series.

 

Easwaran was in India’s squad for England and Australia. He didn’t play a single Test despite multiple tours. Selectors have dropped him for the upcoming series. He will turn out for ROI in the Irani Cup 2025.

 

Kamboj made his Test debut in England. He managed to take just one wicket in that match. The Haryana pacer didn’t do enough to retain his spot. He has been ignored for the Windies Tests.

 

Axar Patel makes a comeback after 20 months. Nitish Kumar Reddy also returns from injury. Devdutt Padikkal is back after nearly a year away. Their inclusions add depth to the batting and all-round options.

 

Shubman Gill will lead the side against West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul form the top order. B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal strengthen the middle order. Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan are the wicketkeeping choices.

 

Ravindra Jadeja will act as vice-captain of the team. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel bolster the spin department. Nitish Kumar Reddy provides balance with both bat and ball. A strong all-round group has been assembled.

 

Jasprit Bumrah leads India’s pace battery. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna add further speed. Kuldeep Yadav is the lead spinner in the attack. The squad looks balanced ahead of the two-match series.

India's squad for West Indies Tests

Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeesan (wk)

