India's Women's ODI WC 2025 Squad: Harmanpreet To Lead, Shefali Verma Misses, Who's In, Who's Out And Why
India's Squad
India’s Women’s World Cup squad has been announced, with Harmanpreet Kaur named as captain and Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain. Shafali Verma has been left out of the 15-member team. The 50-over tournament begins on September 30.
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)
Experienced leader and powerful middle-order batter, bringing stability and crucial match-winning abilities.
Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain)
Elegant opener known for her consistency and ability to provide strong starts in major tournaments.
Pratika Rawal
Young all-rounder with impressive batting skills and vital bowling options to strengthen the team’s depth.
Harleen Deol
Dynamic fielder and handy medium-pacer, adding balance and flexibility to both batting and bowling.
Jemimah Rodrigues
Versatile middle-order batter with international experience and the ability to accelerate scoring.
Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper)
Talented wicketkeeper-batter known for quick reflexes and aggressive batting in the lower middle order.
Yastika Bhatia (Wicketkeeper)
Reliable wicketkeeper with solid batting skills, providing competition for the keeper’s slot.
Deepti Sharma
Key all-rounder with valuable off-spin bowling and consistent performances with the bat.
Sneh Rana
Experienced leg-spinner and dependable lower-order batter, known for bowling in critical match moments.
Renuka Thakur
Right-arm medium pacer with experience and ability to deliver in powerplay and death overs.
Amanjot Kaur
Promising young batter with a strong technique and aptitude for performing under pressure.
Radha Yadav
Crafty left-arm spinner providing control and wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.
Shree Charani
Emerging fast bowler adding pace and fresh energy to the Indian pace attack.
Arundhatti Reddy
Right-arm medium pacer with experience and ability to deliver in powerplay and death overs.
Kranti Goud
All-rounder with useful batting depth and disciplined bowling, strengthening team’s balance.
Trending Photos