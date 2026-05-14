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NewsPhotosInijury woes derails IPL 2026: List of all injuries in CSK camp, From Ayush Mhatre to Jamie Overton; MS Dhoni yet to recover
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Inijury woes derails IPL 2026: List of all injuries in CSK camp, From Ayush Mhatre to Jamie Overton; MS Dhoni yet to recover

CSK's IPL 2026 campaign has been rocked by injuries. From Ayush Mhatre to Jamie Overton, players are ruled out for the season, while MS Dhoni is yet to play a single game. Here's the full injury tracker

Updated:May 14, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
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Injury Woes Derail CSK’s IPL 2026 Campaign

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Injury Woes Derail CSK’s IPL 2026 Campaign

Despite battling multiple injuries throughout IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings have somehow remained alive in the playoff race. However, the growing injury list continues to trouble the five-time champions.

Check full injury list

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Ayush Mhatre

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Ayush Mhatre

Season Cut Short for Youngster

Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2026 due to injury.

The young player was considered one of CSK’s exciting emerging talents this season, but his campaign ended prematurely, adding to the franchise’s injury concerns.

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Khaleel Ahmed

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Khaleel Ahmed

Another Bowling Blow for Chennai

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was also ruled out during the middle phase of IPL 2026.

His absence weakened CSK’s Indian pace attack significantly during the business end of the tournament.

Status: RULED OUT 

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Dewald Brevis

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Dewald Brevis

Early Setback but Successful Recovery

Dewald Brevis missed the opening phase of IPL 2026 after suffering an injury before the tournament.

The South African batter was ruled out for the first three matches but has since recovered and rejoined the squad.

Status: RECOVERED 

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Ramakrishna Ghosh

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Ramakrishna Ghosh

Debut Season Ends in Disaster

Ramakrishna Ghosh’s IPL journey came to a heartbreaking halt after suffering a serious injury during the season.

The youngster was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, forcing CSK to search for replacement options.

Status: RULED OUT 

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Nathan Ellis

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Nathan Ellis

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis never got the opportunity to feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out before the season started. CSK had expected Ellis to play a major role in their bowling attack, especially during the powerplay and death overs.

Status: RULED OUT 

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Jamie Overton

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Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton emerged as one of CSK’s standout performers before a thigh injury forced him out of the tournament.

The English all-rounder picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches before returning to the UK for treatment.

 

Status: RULED OUT

 

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Spencer Johnson

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Spencer Johnson

Relief for CSK After Recovery After spending time recovering from injury, Australian pacer Spencer Johnson has now regained fitness. His return comes as a major boost for Chennai amid their ongoing bowling crisis.

Status: RECOVERED 

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MS Dhoni

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MS Dhoni

CSK Legend Yet to Play a Match

MS Dhoni remains unavailable due to ongoing fitness concerns and has not played a single match in IPL 2026 so far.

The legendary captain continues to recover while fans eagerly await clarity regarding his potential return later in the season.

Status: RECOVERING 

Other injured players

Vansh Bedi

Gurjapneet 

 

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CSK injury list IPL 2026MS Dhoni injury updateJamie Overton ruled outChennai Super Kings latest newsCSK injured players 2026
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