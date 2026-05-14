Inijury woes derails IPL 2026: List of all injuries in CSK camp, From Ayush Mhatre to Jamie Overton; MS Dhoni yet to recover
CSK's IPL 2026 campaign has been rocked by injuries. From Ayush Mhatre to Jamie Overton, players are ruled out for the season, while MS Dhoni is yet to play a single game. Here's the full injury tracker
Injury Woes Derail CSK’s IPL 2026 Campaign
Despite battling multiple injuries throughout IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings have somehow remained alive in the playoff race. However, the growing injury list continues to trouble the five-time champions.
Check full injury list
Ayush Mhatre
Season Cut Short for Youngster
Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2026 due to injury.
The young player was considered one of CSK’s exciting emerging talents this season, but his campaign ended prematurely, adding to the franchise’s injury concerns.
Khaleel Ahmed
Another Bowling Blow for Chennai
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was also ruled out during the middle phase of IPL 2026.
His absence weakened CSK’s Indian pace attack significantly during the business end of the tournament.
Status: RULED OUT
Dewald Brevis
Early Setback but Successful Recovery
Dewald Brevis missed the opening phase of IPL 2026 after suffering an injury before the tournament.
The South African batter was ruled out for the first three matches but has since recovered and rejoined the squad.
Status: RECOVERED
Ramakrishna Ghosh
Debut Season Ends in Disaster
Ramakrishna Ghosh’s IPL journey came to a heartbreaking halt after suffering a serious injury during the season.
The youngster was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, forcing CSK to search for replacement options.
Status: RULED OUT
Nathan Ellis
Australian pacer Nathan Ellis never got the opportunity to feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out before the season started. CSK had expected Ellis to play a major role in their bowling attack, especially during the powerplay and death overs.
Status: RULED OUT
Jamie Overton
Jamie Overton emerged as one of CSK’s standout performers before a thigh injury forced him out of the tournament.
The English all-rounder picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches before returning to the UK for treatment.
Status: RULED OUT
Spencer Johnson
Relief for CSK After Recovery After spending time recovering from injury, Australian pacer Spencer Johnson has now regained fitness. His return comes as a major boost for Chennai amid their ongoing bowling crisis.
Status: RECOVERED
MS Dhoni
CSK Legend Yet to Play a Match
MS Dhoni remains unavailable due to ongoing fitness concerns and has not played a single match in IPL 2026 so far.
The legendary captain continues to recover while fans eagerly await clarity regarding his potential return later in the season.
Status: RECOVERING
Other injured players
Vansh Bedi
Gurjapneet
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