Inside BCCI's 8-page advisory to CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, DC, RR, KKR, LSG, GT, PBKS over 'honey traps', 'vaping ban', alleged betting links & more - In pics
BCCI issues an 8 page advisory to IPL franchises including CSK, MI, RCB, SRH, DC, RR, KKR, LSG, GT and PBKS over honey trap risks, vaping ban, unauthorized room visitors, dugout violations and strict new security protocols during IPL 2026. Check details - In pics
BCCI Issues Major Advisory to IPL Franchises
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has issued a detailed eight page advisory to all IPL franchises, warning teams and owners about rising security and conduct concerns during IPL 2026.
The advisory focuses on issues including honey trapping risks, unauthorized visitors in hotel rooms, protocol violations, vaping controversies, and owner interference during matches.
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BCCI Warns Teams Over Honey Traps
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia warned franchises about the dangers of targeted compromise in high profile sporting environments. “The BCCI draws attention to all Franchises to the well documented risks of targeted compromise and Honey Trapping that pervade high profile sporting environments.” The board also warned that such situations could result in serious legal allegations, including those related to sexual misconduct.
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Advisory Issued After Multiple Violations
The board clarified that the advisory became necessary after several incidents during the ongoing IPL season. “The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL,” Saikia wrote to franchise CEOs.
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BCCI Fears Damage to IPL’s Reputation
The advisory stressed that repeated misconduct could seriously harm the image of the IPL and expose franchises to legal trouble. "It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violation have occured involving players and support staff and team officials during the course of the current IPL season." "These incidents if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the Franchise concerned and the BCCI as the Governing Body."
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Strict Ban on Unauthorized Hotel Visitors
One of the biggest concerns raised by the BCCI involves unauthorized individuals entering players’ hotel rooms without approval.
"It has been observed that certain players and support staff members have permitted unauthorised persons to access their hotel rooms without the knowledge or approval of the concerned IPL franchise Team Manager.” The board stated that the practice is now “strictly prohibited with immediate effect."
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New Rules for Players and Support Staff
The BCCI has introduced strict instructions for all players and support staff members. No visitor will be allowed into hotel rooms without written approval from the Team Manager. Guests can only be received in public hotel spaces such as lobbies and reception lounges. Private room access will require specific written permission from team management.
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Team Owners Also Come Under Scanner
The advisory also highlighted repeated breaches of the Players and Match Officials Access Protocol by franchise owners.
According to the BCCI, some owners attempted to approach players and interact with them during live match situations inside restricted areas.
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Dugout Access Rules Tightened
"The BCCI has noted with concern that certain IPL franchise owners have not adhered to the Players and Match Officials Access protocol during the course of the matches."
"Specifically instances have been observed of IPL franchises owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players during live match situations."
The board warned that such conduct directly violates established match protocols.
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Parag and Chahal Vaping Controversies Trigger BCCI Action
The BCCI’s strict warning on vaping comes after recent controversies involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag and Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Parag was caught on broadcast cameras allegedly using an e cigarette inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room during an IPL 2026 match, while Chahal later found himself at the centre of viral social media claims after clips from a Punjab Kings travel vlog sparked speculation about vaping on a flight. The back to back incidents quickly went viral online and reportedly caught the BCCI’s attention, forcing the board to respond with stricter rules across all IPL venues.
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BCCI Announces Strict Ban on Vaping Across IPL
"Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCI's attention."
"It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law."
The BCCI warned that any individual found vaping during the tournament could face action under both IPL regulations and Indian law. "Accordingly, the use of vapes, e cigarettes, and all prohibited substances is strictly banned within all IPL tournament venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, team hotels, and practice facilities."
The board also instructed franchises to ensure that every player and support staff member is fully informed about the ban throughout the IPL season.
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