Inside Jasprit Bumrah's and Sanjana Ganesan's luxurious Rs 30000000 Mansion in Ahmedabad; the Calm behind India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Hero - In Pics
Bumrah’s Big-Match Magic vs England
India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede. Defending a massive total, Bumrah delivered a masterclass in death bowling, finishing with 1/33 in four overs to help India win a nail-biting contest by seven runs.
The Game-Changing Death Overs
With England threatening to pull off a historic chase, Bumrah stepped up in the closing stages. His 18th over, filled with precise yorkers and clever variations, restricted the scoring and shifted the momentum back in India’s favour.
A Mansion Rooted in Elegance
Away from the cricket field, Bumrah enjoys a peaceful life in his Ahmedabad bungalow, which he purchased in 2015. Valued at around Rs3 crore, the property reflects his calm personality with a clean, elegant architectural style.
A Balcony Garden Retreat
One of the most relaxing corners of Bumrah’s house is the lush balcony garden, decorated with small plants, wind chimes, and natural greenery. The space offers a quiet escape where the fast bowler unwinds away from the intensity of international cricket.
A Stylish Yet Comfortable Bedroom
The bedroom in Bumrah’s home blends comfort with modern design. Featuring Italian marble flooring, soft neutral drapes, and wooden furniture, the space creates a soothing environment perfect for recovery after long matches.
A Living Room Filled With Natural Light
Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow sunlight to flood the living area. Paired with wooden décor and subtle red accents, the space maintains a warm yet minimalist aesthetic.
A Soundproof Family Lounge
Bumrah’s house includes a soundproof family room, designed to provide privacy and quiet moments with loved ones. It serves as a peaceful retreat from the constant spotlight that comes with international cricket.
A Home Built Around Calmness
The interiors of the bungalow feature muted tones and Feng Shui-inspired elements, reflecting Bumrah’s belief in mental balance and stability—qualities that are visible in his calm performances under pressure.
Bumrah’s Private Home Gym
Fitness is central to Bumrah’s routine. His home includes a fully equipped personal gym, located near the balcony area, combining indoor training with a refreshing outdoor view.
Minimalistic Modern Interiors
The design philosophy of the house focuses on simplicity and functionality. Neutral color palettes and uncluttered spaces create an environment that prioritizes relaxation and clarity.
Premium Italian Marble Finishing
The bungalow features premium Italian marble flooring across several rooms, paired with contemporary décor that adds sophistication without overwhelming the home’s minimalist charm.
A Green Balcony Corner
The balcony garden remains one of Bumrah’s favorite places to relax, often used for quiet downtime between training sessions and matches.
Subtle and Elegant Decor
Unlike flashy celebrity homes, Bumrah’s house embraces understated elegance, blending modern style with practical living spaces suited for a professional athlete.
