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NewsPhotosInside Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur's Keto wedding menu: Fiamma Pizza, Sesame Ice Cream to Edamame Dim Sum – Full revealed in pics
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Inside Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur's Keto wedding menu: Fiamma Pizza, Sesame Ice Cream to Edamame Dim Sum – Full revealed in pics

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur tie the knot in intimate Bandra home wedding! Bride stuns in vibrant red saree, groom in ivory—fully keto menu steals show with Fiamma pizza, sesame ice cream & healthy mains. Wellness-forward celebration redefined!

Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
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Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Tie the Knot

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Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Tie the Knot

Popular actress Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur recently tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple chose to celebrate their big day in a simple yet elegant setting surrounded by close friends and family.

 

The couple hosted their wedding ceremony at their home in Bandra. Instead of a lavish destination celebration, they opted for a warm and personal event that reflected their personalities.

 

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Stunning Wedding Looks

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Stunning Wedding Looks

Kritika Kamra looked radiant in a vibrant red saree that perfectly captured the elegance of the occasion. Meanwhile, Gaurav Kapur complemented her look in a stylish ivory-coloured ensemble.

 

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A Wedding That Broke Traditions

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A Wedding That Broke Traditions

While most Indian weddings are known for extravagant feasts filled with rich and buttery dishes, Kritika and Gaurav decided to go in a completely different direction when it came to their menu.

 

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The Unique Keto Wedding Menu

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The Unique Keto Wedding Menu

Instead of traditional wedding food, the couple chose a fully keto-friendly menu. The idea was to keep the food light, healthy, and aligned with Kritika’s wellness routine leading up to the wedding.

 

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Healthy Yet Delicious Appetisers

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Healthy Yet Delicious Appetisers

The appetisers served at the wedding included dishes such as Fiamma Pizza, Pickled Chilli, Spinach Gomae with silken tofu, Edamame Chilli Dim Sum, and Thai broth, giving guests a gourmet yet healthy start to the meal.

 

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Flavorful Main Course Options

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Flavorful Main Course Options

Guests were treated to a variety of innovative main-course dishes including Thai Pomelo Salad Yum Som-O with toasted coconut and peanuts, Smoked Paneer Curry with Almond Roti, Cauliflower Rice with Snow Peas, and Lotus Root Yakhni.

 

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Keto Desserts That Stole the Show

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Keto Desserts That Stole the Show

The highlight of the menu was the dessert section. Guests enjoyed Dark Chocolate Brûlée and Sesame Ice Cream, proving that keto food can be both indulgent and delicious.

 

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The Inspiration Behind the Menu

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The Inspiration Behind the Menu

Kritika’s brother Rahul Kamra, who works as a keto coach, revealed that the actress wanted to stay committed to her nutrition even during the wedding celebrations.

 

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A Wedding That Redefined Celebration

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A Wedding That Redefined Celebration

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding proved that celebrations can be grand without being heavy on food. Their thoughtfully curated keto menu offered guests a refreshing and health-conscious alternative to traditional wedding feasts.

 

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