Inside RCB New owner Aryaman Birla’s Rs 425 crore Jatia House: 1928 heritage Bungalow with stunning Arabian Sea views - In Pics
Discover the opulent Rs425 crore Jatia House in Mumbai, home to Aryaman Birla, the new chairman and face of RCB's ₹16,600 crore ownership deal. This 1928-built heritage sea-facing bungalow on Malabar Hill offers breathtaking Arabian Sea views, Burmese teakwood interiors, sprawling gardens, and royal luxury. A glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of Kumar Mangalam Birla’s son and one of India’s youngest billionaire heirs.
Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Lavish Mumbai Residence – Jatia House
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, lives with his family in the legendary Jatia House, a heritage sea-facing bungalow located on Little Gibbs Road in the affluent Malabar Hill area of South Mumbai. Originally built in 1928, this iconic property was acquired by him in a high-profile auction in 2015 for a record-breaking ₹425 crore, making it one of the most expensive private residences in India at the time. Spanning approximately 25,000 to 30,000 square feet, the mansion blends historical Burmese architectural influences with modern luxury and serves as a peaceful sanctuary for the Birla family.
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Location and Historical Significance of Jatia House
The Kumar Mangalam Birla House, popularly known as Jatia House, stands on Little Gibbs Road in Malabar Hill, offering stunning uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea. This landmark property was meticulously renovated to reflect the family’s stature while preserving its heritage charm. It outbid several prominent industrialists during the auction and remains a symbol of prestige in South Mumbai’s ultra-luxury real estate market. The bungalow provides a serene escape from the city’s hustle, featuring expansive corridors, private spaces, and a perfect harmony of tradition and contemporary elegance.
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Architectural Highlights and Burmese Teakwood Interiors
Jatia House is renowned for its unique Burmese-inspired architecture. The interiors are generously clad with high-quality Burmese teakwood on walls and ceilings, creating a warm, regal, and sophisticated ambience. Marble floors, ornate pillars, a grand royal entrance with a massive wooden gate, and large chandeliers add to the royal touch. The mansion beautifully combines colonial heritage with traditional Indian craftsmanship, making it stand out among other billionaire homes in Mumbai.
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Inside Jatia House – Spacious Layout and Key Features
The mansion boasts 20 oversized bedrooms, each designed with bespoke interiors and en-suite facilities. It includes a central open courtyard that floods the home with natural light, sprawling lush gardens, a serene pond, and an acre of rare greenery in the heart of Mumbai. Additional highlights include marble staircases with wooden railings, private auditoriums, ballrooms, and multiple living and dining areas perfect for family gatherings and grand occasions. The house is often decorated elaborately during festivals like Diwali.
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Luxurious Interiors and Living Spaces
The living room features luxurious wooden-framed white sofas with matching cushions and colorful covers, large paintings, elegant lighting, and beautiful carpets that enhance the rich aesthetic. The impressive dining area has a big table surrounded by comfortable chairs and sofas, ideal for intimate family moments or larger gatherings. Unique showpieces, collectibles, and even a special paw-shaped couch for the family’s dogs can be spotted in the home, adding a personal and warm touch to the opulent setting.
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Kumar Mangalam Birla Net Worth Insights
Kumar Mangalam Birla’s net worth is estimated at approximately $22 billion (roughly ₹1,84,000 crore as of recent 2025 reports), though figures fluctuate with market movements. His wealth stems from his leadership of the Aditya Birla Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in cement, metals, telecom, fashion, and more. Under his guidance since age 28, the group has achieved over $67 billion in annual turnover through strategic global acquisitions and strong domestic dominance.
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The Birla Family Members Living in Jatia House
Kumar Mangalam Birla resides in Jatia House with his wife Neerja Birla, a prominent social activist and mental health advocate who founded Mpower. The couple has three children: eldest daughter Ananya Birla, a successful singer and entrepreneur; son Aryaman Vikram Birla, who has a background in professional cricket and is increasingly involved in the family business; and youngest daughter Advaitesha Birla, who focuses on education and social initiatives. The family is known for blending traditional values with modern global perspectives.
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Business Empire and Expansion Under Kumar Mangalam Birla
Since taking charge of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla has orchestrated more than 40 global acquisitions, transforming it into a Fortune 500 powerhouse. Key segments include metals and mining through Hindalco (one of the world’s largest aluminum producers), cement via UltraTech (India’s largest grey cement manufacturer), telecom through a major stake in Vodafone Idea, and fashion & retail with brands like Pantaloons and stakes in luxury labels. The group’s entry into real estate further strengthens its presence in the high-net-worth lifestyle segment.
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A Symbol of Legacy, Luxury and Family Values
The lifestyle and property choices of Kumar Mangalam Birla reflect a perfect harmony between India’s rich industrial heritage and a forward-looking global vision. From the teakwood halls and marble staircases of Jatia House to the diversified success of the Aditya Birla Group, his journey serves as a blueprint for luxury, responsibility, and legacy. The sea-facing mansion continues to be a testament to the enduring value of prime South Mumbai real estate while housing one of India’s most respected business families.This gallery is fully reconstructed in original wording while keeping every fact, number, family name, quote-free descriptions, and comparison exactly as provided in the source material. Let me know if you need any slide adjusted!
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