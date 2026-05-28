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NewsPhotosInside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's humble Samastipur home in Bihar: Turned RR pink after selection; Meet the house behind IPL's 15-year-old wonderkid - In pics
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Inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's humble Samastipur home in Bihar: Turned RR pink after selection; Meet the house behind IPL's 15-year-old wonderkid - In pics

From a modest house in Bihar to IPL superstardom, take a look inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's home and journey after his stunning 97 off 29, 680-run season and record-breaking rise with Rajasthan Royals - In pics

Updated:May 28, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
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Inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Humble Bihar Home

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Inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Humble Bihar Home

Before the Orange Cap, before the IPL records and before the 97-run blitz that stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad, there was this modest home in Samastipur, Bihar. These walls witnessed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's earliest dreams, long before the cricketing world knew his name. Today, the same boy is rewriting T20 history at just 15 years of age.

Check his house - In pics

 

Pic credit - Vaibhav sooryavanshi ( instagram)

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The Backyard Where It All Began

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The Backyard Where It All Began

Long before the IPL lights, there was this. The makeshift practice net in the backyard of the Sooryavanshi home is where a young Vaibhav first learned to dominate bowlers. Thousands of deliveries, endless repetitions and countless hours of hard work transformed raw talent into one of cricket's most exciting prospects.

 

 

Pic credit - Vaibhav sooryavanshi ( instagram)

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Turned Pink after Selection

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Turned Pink after Selection

When your son becomes the biggest story in the IPL, celebrations are inevitable. Following Vaibhav's unforgettable 97 off 29 against SRH, the family home was painted Rajasthan Royals pink as locals joined in celebrating Bihar's newest sporting hero.

 

Pic credit - Bharat Prime

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The Family Behind the Phenomenon

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The Family Behind the Phenomenon

Behind every cricketing superstar stands a family that believed before anyone else did. Vaibhav's journey from Samastipur to IPL stardom was powered by unwavering support, sacrifices and years of encouragement from those closest to him.

 

Pic credit - ( Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-  instagram)

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Fireworks, Pressure and a Knock for the Ages

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Fireworks, Pressure and a Knock for the Ages

Fireworks behind him, history ahead of him. As Vaibhav walked out for the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, few could have imagined what was about to unfold. Twenty-nine balls later, he had produced one of the greatest playoff innings in IPL history.

 

 

Pic credit - ANI

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The Night SRH Had No Answers

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The Night SRH Had No Answers

Twelve sixes. Five boundaries. Ninety-seven runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismantled one of the tournament's strongest bowling attacks with fearless strokeplay. His astonishing strike rate of 334.48 powered Rajasthan Royals to 243/8 and effectively ended Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2026 campaign.

 

Pic credit - ANI

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The Record-Breaker Who Passed Chris Gayle

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The Record-Breaker Who Passed Chris Gayle

During the carnage against SRH, Vaibhav broke one of the IPL's most iconic records. His season tally climbed to 65 sixes, surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59 maximums in a single IPL season. A mark once considered untouchable now belongs to a teenager from Bihar.

 

Pic credit - ANI

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From Samastipur to Cricket Immortality

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From Samastipur to Cricket Immortality

The journey is far from over. Rajasthan Royals now move into Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans, carrying the hopes of millions of fans. Whether or not RR lift the IPL trophy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already delivered a season that will be remembered for generations proving that greatness can emerge from the humblest of beginnings.

 

Pic credit - X (Cric Crazy Johns)

 

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