Inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's humble Samastipur home in Bihar: Turned RR pink after selection; Meet the house behind IPL's 15-year-old wonderkid - In pics

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The journey is far from over. Rajasthan Royals now move into Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans, carrying the hopes of millions of fans. Whether or not RR lift the IPL trophy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already delivered a season that will be remembered for generations proving that greatness can emerge from the humblest of beginnings.

Pic credit - X (Cric Crazy Johns)