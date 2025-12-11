Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Rs 13,000,000,000 Empire: Luxury Villas; Business Ventures, Lavish Cars And 430 Million Social Media Followers
Virushka Anniversary: Rs 1300 Cr Net Worth 2025 – Virat 274.5M IG + Anushka 69M IG! Juhu Flat, Alibaug Villa, Lamborghini & One8 Revealed
Virushka
Today, we celebrate the anniversary of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma—a couple who are not just icons in cricket and cinema, but also a powerhouse of style, influence, and inspiration. From their journeys in sports and films to business and philanthropy, they continue to inspire millions around the world.
Business Ventures
Virushka has expanded their influence beyond their primary professions:
NUSH Ones: Anushka’s lifestyle and wellness brand focusing on organic and natural products.
du: Collaboration in tech-enabled fitness and wellness apps.
digit: Investment in digital platforms and tech startups.
WROGN: Virat’s fashion brand known for urban casual wear.
BLUE TRIBE: Virat’s sportswear and lifestyle brand.
Together, they have built a portfolio that blends style, fitness, and entrepreneurship.
Properties: Flat at Juhu, Mumbai
Located in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious areas, this luxury apartment serves as the couple’s primary residence. The flat boasts modern interiors, state-of-the-art amenities, and easy access to the city’s entertainment and business hubs.
Properties: Holiday Home in Alibaug
A serene escape from their busy schedules, their Alibaug home is perfect for private family vacations. Nestled by the sea, the property offers breathtaking views, tranquil surroundings, and luxurious living spaces.
Properties: House in Gurugram
This property combines modern architecture with comfort and elegance. Located in the heart of Haryana, it is ideal for hosting friends, family, and industry events, providing the perfect balance of privacy and accessibility.
Properties: Sea-facing Property in Mumbai
With panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, this property reflects Virushka’s taste for luxury and lifestyle. It’s an iconic home that blends scenic beauty with architectural finesse, making it a perfect sanctuary from city life.
One8 Commune Restaurant Chain
Virushka’s venture into the food and lifestyle sector includes OneB Commune, a chain of premium restaurants focusing on curated experiences, gourmet dishes, and elegant interiors. Their passion for quality and innovation is evident in every outlet.
Social Media Influence
Virat Kohli: Instagram 274 Million, X 65.8 Million
Anushka Sharma: Instagram 69 Million, X 21.5 Million
Their massive social media reach reflects their global popularity, influence, and the inspiration they provide to millions of fans.
Luxury Cars Collection
Virushka share a love for premium automobiles:
LAND-ROVER: Iconic luxury SUV for city and adventure drives.
AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI: Statement sports car reflecting speed, style, and elegance.
Their car collection mirrors their lifestyle—luxurious, bold, and aspirational.
Anushka Sharma: Awards & Recognition
Filmfare Awards – Recognizing excellence in cinema
IIFA Awards ×3 – Celebrated internationally for her acting
Vogue Beauty Awards ×2 – Style and beauty icon
Zee Cine Awards ×2 – Contribution to Indian cinema
Anushka continues to inspire with her versatility, elegance, and commitment to excellence.
Virat Kohli: Awards & Honours
Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian award
Arjuna Award – Outstanding achievement in sports
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna – India’s highest sporting honor
Cricketer of the Year ×2 – Recognized globally for cricketing excellence
Virat’s awards reflect his unparalleled cricketing career and his status as one of the sport’s greatest icons.
Virushka Highlights
Style icons and trendsetters
Entrepreneurs shaping wellness, fashion, and food industries
Travel enthusiasts exploring the world together
Advocates for social causes and philanthropy
Their lives blend glamour, business acumen, and personal passion seamlessly.
Power Couple
Alone we are strong, together we are unstoppable.” Virushka continues to redefine power couples, balancing career, personal life, and social influence while inspiring millions across the globe.
ALL Pictures - (X)
