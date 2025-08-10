IPL 2025 Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Who Might Be Dropped In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 - Check In Pics
The battle to make India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is heating up. Players from IPL teams like CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, GT, LSG, DC, RR, and SRH face intense competition. Here are 10 players who might be dropped due to form, fitness, or strategy as the selectors finalize the squad.
Players That Might Be Dropped
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Jitesh Sharma, the Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman, has struggled with consistency. His IPL performances have put his place in India’s squad at risk for the Asia Cup 2025.
Mumbai Indians
With Shreyas Iyer expected to return, Tilak Varma may be sidelined. The Mumbai Indians player faces stiff competition to secure a spot in India’s middle order.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Despite promise, Rinku Singh’s IPL 2025 performances have been underwhelming. This form dip could lead to him missing out on the upcoming Asia Cup team.
Gujarat Titans
From Gujarat Titans, workload management is key. Mohammed Siraj may be rested to protect fitness, while Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar are also candidates to be dropped to balance the squad.
Lucknow SuperGiants
Rishabh Pant remains doubtful due to injury concerns. The Lucknow Super Giants star’s fitness issues could exclude him from the Asia Cup 2025 lineup.
Delhi Capitals
KL Rahul might be excluded from India’s T20 setup altogether. The surplus of openers in the team limits his chances of selection for the Asia Cup.
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder, debuted in T20Is and ODIs in 2024 and featured in home series. However, injury setbacks and fierce competition put his Asia Cup spot in doubt.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Despite reports, Ishan Kishan is unlikely to be included in the Asia Cup squad for SRH due to selection dynamics and team balance considerations.
Chennai Super Kings
Khaleel Ahmed, the Chennai Super Kings pacer, faces the axe. His IPL form and team composition concerns could make him miss the Asia Cup.
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings’ leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal performed well in IPL 2025 but might still miss out on India’s Asia Cup squad because of tough spin-bowling competition.
