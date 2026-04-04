IPL 2026 All Player of the Match winners from MI, RCB, PBKS, SRH, RR, DC - In Pics
IPL 2026’s biggest match-winners revealed! From debut stars to clutch heroes, relive top performances that changed games and defined the season so far revealed in pics.
All player of the match winners of IPL 2026
IPL 2026 has already delivered blockbuster moments, and it’s the match-winners who’ve stolen the spotlight. From debutant brilliance to clutch performances under pressure, these players have turned games on their head and set the tone for the season ahead.
DC vs MI
Sameer Rizvi was awarded the player of the match for this game as his unbeatable 90 runs off 51 balls with 7 fours and 7 sixes against the best bowling lineup in the league won DC their second game.
RR VS GT
Ravi Bishnoi was the player of the match in thi game for his brilliant match changing 41 for 4. GT looked all set for a win but Ravi spun the game.
Match 1: RCB vs SRH
Jacob Duffy announced himself in style with a sensational debut spell of 3/22. The RCB pacer dismantled SRH’s middle order with precision and control, ensuring his team started their campaign on a dominant note.
Match 2: MI vs KKR
Shardul Thakur delivered when it mattered most against his former side. His impactful spell of 3/39 broke crucial partnerships and shifted momentum firmly in Mumbai Indians’ favor in a tightly contested clash.
Match 3: RR vs CSK
Nandre Burger made life miserable for CSK batters with a fiery powerplay spell. His figures of 2/26 don’t fully capture his impact, as his early breakthroughs set the tone for Rajasthan Royals’ comfortable win.
Match 4: PBKS vs GT
Cooper Connolly played a debut knock to remember, smashing an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls. In a tense chase, he showed maturity beyond his years, anchoring the innings and guiding Punjab Kings home.
Match 5: LSG vs DC
Sameer Rizvi showcased nerves of steel with a match-winning 70* off 47 balls. Walking in at 26/4, he rebuilt the innings with composure and finished the job, proving his value as a dependable finisher.
Match 6: SRH vs KKR
Nitish Kumar Reddy delivered a complete performance to power SRH to a massive 65-run win. His all-round impact ensured total dominance, making him the standout performer in a one-sided contest.
Match 7: CSK vs PBKS
Priyansh Arya lit up the chase with a breathtaking 39 off just 11 balls. His fearless hitting in the powerplay completely shifted momentum, allowing PBKS to chase down a big total with surprising ease.
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With so many standout performances already, IPL 2026 promises even bigger moments ahead. The question is which player has impressed you the most so far, and who will dominate the season from here?
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