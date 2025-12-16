IPL 2026 Auction Live: Meet Top Buys As Of Now From MI,CSK, RCB, DC, PBKS,SRH,GT,LSG,RR,KKR - Check In Pics
Cameron Green leads the biggest buys in the ongoing IPL 2026 mini auction, with David Miller, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Matheesha Pathirana rounding out the top 5 as franchises splash big money on all-rounders, finishers, spinners, and death bowlers in Abu Dhabi. More high-profile deals unfolding!
IPL 2026 Auction Live – Biggest Buys So Far
The IPL 2026 Auction is gathering serious momentum, with franchises spending big to lock in match-winners. As bidding wars intensify, a handful of marquee names have already emerged as the biggest buys so far, setting the tone for an explosive auction.
Cameron Green Shatters Records
Cameron Green is sold to KKR for ₹25.20 crore, becoming the biggest buy of the IPL 2026 Auction so far. The Australian all-rounder’s ability to dominate with both bat and ball makes him a franchise-defining signing and the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.
Venkatesh Iyer Finds a New Home
Venkatesh Iyer is picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for ₹7 crore, highlighting the demand for Indian all-rounders. His explosive batting at the top and ability to contribute with the ball add balance and flexibility to RCB’s setup.
Ravi Bishnoi Draws Heavy Interest
Ravi Bishnoi is sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.20 crore, as teams continue to invest in high-quality Indian spin options. Known for his pace through the air and consistency in the middle overs, Bishnoi remains one of the most sought-after spinners in the league.
Matheesha Pathirana Goes Big to KKR
Matheesha Pathirana is snapped up by KKR for Rs18 crore, underlining the premium placed on elite death-over specialists. His unique slingy action and proven T20 impact make him one of the costliest fast bowlers of the auction.
Calculated Spending Sends a Message
The early big buys signal aggressive intent from franchises looking to build title-ready squads. These deals are setting benchmarks for the remaining marquee names still to come under the hammer.
Bigger Names, Bigger Battles Ahead
As the IPL 2026 Auction rolls on, more blockbuster bids are expected. With purses still in play and squads yet to be finalized, the biggest moments of the auction may still be ahead.
