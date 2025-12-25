IPL 2026 Best 4 Finishing Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
Discover the best finishing options for all 10 teams, featuring explosive hitters like MS Dhoni, Rinku Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Tim David, and Rishabh Pant. From proven legends to emerging powerhouses, explore each franchise's late-order firepower that could decide thrilling chases and high-scoring clashes in the upcoming season.
IPL 2026 - Best Finishing Options Across All 10 Teams
From proven legends to fearless young hitters, IPL 2026 is stacked with explosive finishers who can turn matches in the final overs. Here’s a team-by-team look at the best finishing options.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Karthik Sharma
Experience meets power for CSK. Dhoni’s calm presence, Dube’s brute force and youthful flair around him keep CSK dangerous till the last ball.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur
MI’s finishing firepower blends aggression and versatility, with Hardik leading the charge and strong all-round support backing him up.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Satvik Deshwal
RCB rely on raw power and fearless hitting. Tim David and Shepherd bring six-hitting muscle, while Jitesh adds quick scoring ability.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine
KKR boast one of the most feared finishing units, with Rinku’s consistency, Powell’s power and Narine’s unpredictability.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen
PBKS combine Indian young guns with overseas muscle, offering flexibility and late-innings firepower on any surface.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder
GT’s finishing depth is built around calm chasers and big hitters, with Tewatia’s reputation making them lethal in close games.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Rishabh Pant, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad
Pant’s fearless approach headlines LSG’s finishing plans, backed by all-rounders who can accelerate instantly.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller DC mix youth with experience, with Miller’s proven finishing pedigree complemented by aggressive Indian batters.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
RR: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
SRH: Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora
