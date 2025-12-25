Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Best 4 Finishing Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
IPL 2026 Best 4 Finishing Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics

Discover the best finishing options for all 10 teams, featuring explosive hitters like MS Dhoni, Rinku Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Tim David, and Rishabh Pant. From proven legends to emerging powerhouses, explore each franchise's late-order firepower that could decide thrilling chases and high-scoring clashes in the upcoming season.

Updated:Dec 25, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
IPL 2026 - Best Finishing Options Across All 10 Teams

1/11
IPL 2026 - Best Finishing Options Across All 10 Teams

From proven legends to fearless young hitters, IPL 2026 is stacked with explosive finishers who can turn matches in the final overs. Here’s a team-by-team look at the best finishing options.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

2/11
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Karthik Sharma

Experience meets power for CSK. Dhoni’s calm presence, Dube’s brute force and youthful flair around him keep CSK dangerous till the last ball.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

3/11
Mumbai Indians (MI)

Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur

MI’s finishing firepower blends aggression and versatility, with Hardik leading the charge and strong all-round support backing him up.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

4/11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Satvik Deshwal

RCB rely on raw power and fearless hitting. Tim David and Shepherd bring six-hitting muscle, while Jitesh adds quick scoring ability.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

5/11
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine

KKR boast one of the most feared finishing units, with Rinku’s consistency, Powell’s power and Narine’s unpredictability.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

6/11
Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen

PBKS combine Indian young guns with overseas muscle, offering flexibility and late-innings firepower on any surface.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

7/11
Gujarat Titans (GT)

Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder

GT’s finishing depth is built around calm chasers and big hitters, with Tewatia’s reputation making them lethal in close games.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

8/11
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rishabh Pant, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Pant’s fearless approach headlines LSG’s finishing plans, backed by all-rounders who can accelerate instantly.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

9/11
Delhi Capitals (DC)

Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller DC mix youth with experience, with Miller’s proven finishing pedigree complemented by aggressive Indian batters.

 

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

10/11
Rajasthan Royals (RR)

RR: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

11/11
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH: Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora

 

