IPL 2026 Captains: Ravindra Jadeja To Lead RR, KL Rahul To Captain KKR, Know Predicted Captains For MI, CSK, RR, PBKS, SRH, RCB, KKR, DC, LSG, GT

IPL 2026 could witness a massive leadership shake-up! From Ravindra Jadeja’s rumored move to Rajasthan Royals to KL Rahul’s potential switch to KKR, check out the full list of predicted captains for all 10 IPL teams MI, CSK, RR, PBKS, SRH, RCB, KKR, DC, LSG, and GT.
IPL 2026 Captains: Big Changes Ahead!
With the IPL 2026 mega auction on the horizon, franchises are eyeing new directions and leadership changes. From Ravindra Jadeja’s potential move to Rajasthan Royals to KL Rahul’s rumored shift to KKR, the league could witness one of the biggest captaincy reshuffles in its history. Here’s a team-by-team breakdown of all predicted captains and what these changes could mean for the tournament.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Hardik Pandya - The Comeback Captain
After a turbulent 2025 season marked by fan backlash and on-field struggles, Hardik Pandya is expected to continue as Mumbai Indians’ captain. Despite the criticism, the MI management remains confident in his ability to lead a young, evolving squad. Hardik’s focus will be on restoring MI’s winning mentality and pushing for a record sixth IPL title.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Ruturakj Gaikwad – Carrying Forward the Legacy
With MS Dhoni’s legendary chapter likely drawing to a close, Ruturaj Gaikwad stands as the natural successor at CSK. Calm, composed, and technically sound, Gaikwad led the team with maturity in 2025. Backed by Dhoni’s mentorship, he will aim to preserve the franchise’s culture while establishing his own leadership identity in 2026.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Ravindra Jadeja – The New Royal in Pink!
In what could be the biggest transfer shock of IPL 2026, Ravindra Jadeja is tipped to lead Rajasthan Royals. The move, if finalized, would reunite Jadeja with the franchise he debuted for back in 2008. With his experience, all-round ability, and leadership aggression, RR would be betting on Jadeja to replicate CSK’s tactical stability in pink.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Shreyas Iyer - A Fresh Start in Punjab
After leadership stints with DC and KKR, Shreyas Iyer might find a new home in Punjab Kings. Known for his calm demeanor and sharp cricketing mind, Iyer could finally bring much-needed direction to PBKS, who have long struggled with captaincy consistency. His partnership with coach Trevor Bayliss could redefine Punjab’s fortunes in IPL 2026.
Abhishek Sharma – The Young Gun Takes Charge
SRH are reportedly considering a youth-led approach, with 24-year-old Abhishek Sharma emerging as a potential captain. His aggressive batting style and growing maturity make him a long-term investment. The franchise, which saw great success with young leaders in the past, could once again place its trust in homegrown talent.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Rajat Patidar
After succesfull IPL 2025 triumph making them champions for the first time, Rajat is expected to continue for another 2-3 years. Virat Kohli remains a key player in the team while Rajat will don the captaincy Hat.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KL Rahul – Knighted for Leadership
After two solid seasons with LSG, KL Rahul might be heading to Kolkata Knight Riders in a leadership role. The franchise, fresh off a mixed 2025 season, seeks a composed and tactically astute captain. Rahul’s calm nature and adaptability could perfectly complement KKR’s attacking lineup and experienced core.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Axar Patel ;The Silent Leader Emerges
If Rishabh Pant indeed moves to another franchise, all-rounder Axar Patel could step into the captain’s shoes for Delhi Capitals. Consistent, disciplined, and highly respected within the setup, Axar embodies the values of steady leadership. His promotion could mark the dawn of a balanced, spin-heavy DC era.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Rishabh Pant -A New Challenge in Lucknow
A sensational rumor doing the rounds suggests that Rishabh Pant could switch to LSG as part of a high-profile trade. Known for his fearless approach, Pant could inject the X-factor Lucknow needs to push deeper into playoffs. His leadership, combined with an explosive batting lineup, could make LSG one of the most entertaining teams in IPL 2026.
Shubman Gill – The Titan’s Core Continues
Under Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans have evolved into a disciplined and data-driven unit. His composed captaincy and consistency with the bat make him an ideal long-term leader. With key players like Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan by his side, Gill’s GT could be serious title contenders once again in 2026.
The Year of Leadership Revolution
From Jadeja’s stunning move to Rahul’s potential switch, the upcoming IPL season could reshape the leadership landscape like never before. With franchises focusing on youth, innovation, and balance, IPL 2026 promises to be a season of fresh faces, bold strategies, and intense rivalries.
