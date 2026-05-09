IPL 2026 Franchise stakes revealed: Birla vs Mittal vs ...; Which owner holds how much in RR, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, PBKS, RCB, DC - In pics
IPL 2026 franchise ownership details revealed with major investor changes, corporate powerhouses, celebrity stakeholders and a dramatic new development involving one of the league’s most iconic teams - Check In pics
IPL 2026 Franchise stakes revealed
A fresh development has now emerged around Rajasthan Royals, where billionaire industrialist Lakshmi Mittal has reportedly become the dominant stakeholder in the franchise. Here is a detailed look at the ownership stakes of all ten IPL teams heading into the 2026 season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru continues to operate under a strong multi investor structure. Bolt Ventures remains the largest stakeholder with nearly 35% ownership in the franchise. The Aditya Birla Group controls approximately 27%, while the Times Group owns close to 25%. Global investment firm Blackstone holds the remaining 13% stake. The combination of corporate investment, media backing and brand value has helped RCB remain among the league’s most commercially successful franchises.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians remains the only IPL franchise fully controlled by a single ownership group. Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries owned by the Mukesh Ambani family, possesses 100% ownership of the five time champions. Reliance’s financial strength and sports infrastructure continue to make MI one of the most powerful sporting brands in world cricket.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders remains one of the most glamorous teams in the competition because of its Bollywood connection. Shah Rukh Khan currently owns around 55% of the franchise and is reportedly close to acquiring the remaining 45% stake from the Mehta Group. Once the transaction is completed, SRK is expected to become the sole owner of KKR.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals continues to function under a balanced joint ownership model. GMR Group and JSW Group each hold a 50% share in the franchise. The collaboration between two of India’s largest corporate houses has provided long term financial stability and strong operational backing for the Delhi based side.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad is fully owned by Sun TV Network, the media conglomerate controlled by the Maran family. The company holds complete ownership of the franchise and has successfully built a strong fanbase across southern India through its extensive entertainment and media influence.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans maintains a mixed ownership structure combining domestic industrial strength with international investment. Torrent Group owns approximately 67% of the franchise, while global private equity firm CVC Capital controls the remaining 33%. The setup has allowed GT to emerge as one of the most financially stable newer franchises in the IPL.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants is entirely owned by the RPSG Group led by businessman Sanjiv Goenka. The Kolkata based conglomerate acquired the franchise rights in 2021 and continues to hold 100% ownership. Goenka remains one of the most actively involved owners in the league.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals has undergone a major ownership transformation ahead of IPL 2026. Industrialist Lakshmi Mittal now reportedly controls 75% of the franchise, making him the principal stakeholder in the inaugural IPL champions. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla holds an 18% stake, while Manoj Badale along with other existing investors collectively retain the remaining 7%. The revised ownership structure represents one of the most significant investor reshuffles in IPL history and signals a new era for the Royals franchise.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings continues to be jointly owned by a group of prominent personalities from business and entertainment backgrounds. The ownership includes Mohit Burman, Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul. Although the exact stake distribution has not been publicly disclosed, the franchise remains one of the league’s most recognisable teams because of its celebrity ownership presence.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings operates under one of the most transparent ownership models in the IPL through Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, a publicly listed company. The Srinivasan family retains the controlling interest in the franchise. The India Cements Shareholders Trust owns roughly 30%, Saradha Logistics controls nearly 6.9%, LIC holds close to 6%, while the remaining shares are distributed among public shareholders. This structure makes CSK one of the few franchises partially owned by retail investors.
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