IPL 2026 Franchise stakes revealed: Which owner holds how much in RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR, DC; One holds 100%, another just 6% - In Pics
From Mukesh Ambani's 100% MI to SRK's KKR buyout, Birla's RCB stake to CSK's public shareholders — find out exactly which owner holds how much in every IPL 2026 franchise. Complete ownership stakes of all 10 teams revealed.
IPL 2026 Franchise stakes revealed
From Mukesh Ambani's 100% MI to SRK's KKR buyout, Birla's RCB stake to CSK's public shareholders — find out exactly which owner holds how much in every IPL 2026 franchise. Complete ownership stakes of all 10 teams revealed.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the most followed franchises in IPL history and its ownership structure reflects a powerful corporate coalition. Bolt Ventures holds approximately 35% of the franchise making it the single largest stakeholder. The Aditya Birla Group, one of India's most prominent conglomerates, holds around 27%. The Times Group, India's largest media house, owns approximately 25% while global investment giant Blackstone holds the remaining 13%. This diverse ownership brings massive financial muscle and media reach to the RCB brand.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise in IPL history with five titles and its ownership is clean and straightforward. Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries owned by the Mukesh Ambani family, holds 100% of the franchise. This makes MI the only IPL team wholly owned by a single corporate entity under one of the world's wealthiest families. The Reliance backing gives Mumbai Indians virtually unlimited financial resources and infrastructure support.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders is arguably the most glamorous franchise in the IPL thanks to its Bollywood ownership. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan currently holds approximately 55% of the franchise and is in the process of acquiring the remaining 45% from the Mehta Group, whose stake sale is currently in progress. Once completed, SRK will become the sole owner of KKR, making it one of the most high profile sole ownerships in world cricket.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals is jointly owned by two of India's most powerful business groups in an equal 50-50 partnership. The GMR Group, known for its infrastructure and airports business including the Delhi International Airport, holds 50% of the franchise. JSW Group, the steel and sports conglomerate led by Sajjan Jindal, holds the other 50%. This partnership brings together infrastructure and industrial might making DC one of the most financially stable franchises in the league.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad has one of the cleanest ownership structures in the IPL. Sun TV Network, the Tamil Nadu based media giant owned by the Maran family, holds 100% of the franchise. The Sun Group's deep roots in South Indian media and entertainment have helped SRH build a strong regional identity and fanbase particularly across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Their 100% single owner structure allows for swift decision making and a unified vision for the franchise.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Gujarat Titans, despite being one of the newest franchises in the IPL, made an immediate impact by winning the title in their debut season. The franchise is owned by the Torrent Group, one of Gujarat's most powerful conglomerates with interests in pharmaceuticals and energy, holding approximately 67%. Global private equity firm CVC Capital holds the remaining 33%. This combination of local industrial legacy and international investment capital makes GT a uniquely structured franchise.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants is wholly owned by the RPSG Group, the Kolkata based conglomerate led by Sanjiv Goenka. RPSG Group holds 100% of the franchise having acquired the Lucknow IPL rights in 2021. The group has significant interests across power, retail, media and IT sectors. Sanjiv Goenka's personal passion for cricket is well documented and his hands on involvement with LSG has made him one of the most visible franchise owners in the IPL.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions in 2008, have an interesting and evolving ownership structure. The franchise is currently co-owned by Kal Somani, Rob Walton, Sheila Ford Hamp and Michael Hamp. Rob Walton, the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, brings significant global wealth and recognition to the franchise. Individual stake splits among the owners remain undisclosed. A formal ownership handover process is expected to be completed following the conclusion of IPL 2026.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings is co-owned by four prominent individuals who collectively bring Bollywood glamour, business acumen and cricketing passion to the franchise. The owners are Mohit Burman of the Dabur family, Bollywood actress and former Miss World Preity Zinta, businessman Ness Wadia and entrepreneur Karan Paul. Individual ownership stakes among the four co-owners remain undisclosed publicly. Preity Zinta's visible and enthusiastic presence at matches has made her one of the most beloved and recognisable franchise owners in IPL history.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings is owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, a publicly listed company making it one of the most transparent ownership structures in the IPL. The Srinivasan family holds the major controlling stake in the franchise. The India Cements Shareholders Trust holds approximately 30%, Saradha Logistics holds around 6.9%, LIC holds approximately 6% and the remaining shares are held by public shareholders. This listed structure means CSK is technically owned in part by thousands of retail investors making it truly a people's franchise in the most literal sense.
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