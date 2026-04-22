IPL 2026 Franchise stakes revealed: Which owner holds how much in RCB, MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR, DC; One holds 100%, another just 6% - In Pics

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Kolkata Knight Riders is arguably the most glamorous franchise in the IPL thanks to its Bollywood ownership. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan currently holds approximately 55% of the franchise and is in the process of acquiring the remaining 45% from the Mehta Group, whose stake sale is currently in progress. Once completed, SRK will become the sole owner of KKR, making it one of the most high profile sole ownerships in world cricket.