IPL 2026: MI vs CSK vs RCB - Who Built the most BRUTAL Top 6 after Auctions? Predicted lineups ranked!
MI vs CSK vs RCB - Who has the most brutal Top 6 after mega auction? Head-to-head rankings: Kohli tops openers, SKY dominates No.3, Hardik finishes strong! Full predicted lineups & squads revealed.
IPL 2026 - MI vs CSK vs RCB Top 6 Showdown
With the IPL 2026 season approaching, three giants; Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast explosive top-order lineups.
But which franchise truly has the most brutal Top 6 after the mega auction? We rank each batting position head-to-head across the three teams.
Opener Battle
1.Virat Kohli (RCB) 2.Rohit Sharma (MI) 3.Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
Kohli remains the gold standard of IPL batting with unmatched consistency. Rohit’s experience keeps him close behind, while youngster Mhatre still has to prove himself at the top level.
Second Opener / WK Opener
1.Sanju Samson (CSK) 2.Phil Salt (RCB) 3.Quinton de Kock (MI)
Fresh off strong form around the T20 circuit, Samson leads this comparison. Salt remains destructive despite inconsistent phases, while De Kock returns from retirement with glimpses of his old brilliance.
No.3 Battle
1.Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 2.Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 3.Venkatesh Iyer (RCB)
SKY’s 360-degree shotmaking makes him arguably the most dangerous T20 batter in the world, giving MI the edge here.
No.4 Battle
1.Tilak Varma (MI) 2.Dewald Brevis (CSK) 3.Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Tilak’s consistency and maturity in the middle order give him the advantage, while Brevis’ explosive potential places him second. Rajat too has been handy in helping RCB win title last year.
No.5 Power-Hitters
1.Shivam Dube (CSK)
2.Jitesh Sharma (RCB)
3 Will Jacks (MI)
Dube’s ability to dominate spin and clear boundaries consistently gives CSK a massive middle-order weapon while Jitesh Sharma also has been a proven asset , Will jacks on the other hand provides an all-round option.
No.6 Finishers
Ranking: 1. Hardik Pandya (MI) 2.Tim David (RCB) 3.MS Dhoni (CSK)
Hardik remains the most complete finisher with power and experience. Tim David follows closely, while Dhoni’s legendary status remains intact despite advancing age.
Mumbai Indians Full Squad (IPL 2026)
Mumbai Indians - Captain: Hardik Pandya
Key Players: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Naman Dhir, Atharva Ankolekar
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Allah Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande
Chennai Super Kings Full Squad (IPL 2026)
Chennai Super Kings - Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel
All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Jamie Overton, Zak Foulkes
Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad (IPL 2026)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Captain: Rajat Patidar
Top Players: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma
All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma
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