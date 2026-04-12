IPL 2026: Nita Ambani vs Ananya Birla - Which owner really has Higher Net worth in the MI vs RCB mega rivalry today; Rs 25,10,00,00,000 vs Rs 17,70,00,00,000 - In pics

2 / 10

Mumbai Indians are co-owned by Nita Ambani alongside Mukesh Ambani under Reliance Industries, one of the world’s biggest conglomerates. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have entered a new era in 2026, now owned by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, with Ananya Birla emerging as a prominent public face of the franchise.

This isn’t just cricket it’s business royalty in action.