IPL 2026: Parth Jindal vs Ananya Birla - Which Owner really has higher Net worth in DC vs RCB mega rivalry today; Rs 13,00,00,00,000 vs Rs 17,70,00,00,000 - In pics

10 / 10

Parth Jindal currently leads the personal net worth race by a margin. But Ananya Birla and the Birla-led consortium add enormous financial weight and fresh momentum to RCB. On the field, net worth doesn’t win trophies performance, strategy, and execution do. So, who takes the bragging rights in IPL 2026 today: DC or RCB? Drop your prediction in the comments!