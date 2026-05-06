IPL 2026 Playoff chances of CSK, PBKS, SRH, RCB, RR, DC, KKR, MI, LSG, GT after CSK's win vs DC - In Pics
With 48 matches completed and the league stage entering its decisive phase, the IPL 2026 playoff race is now brutally tight. Chennai Super Kings’ dominant win over Delhi Capitals in Match 48 has significantly boosted their qualification hopes, while Delhi’s chances have nearly collapsed. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain the strongest contenders, but the battle for the final two playoff spots is still wide open.
IPL 2026 Playoff Race After Match 48 - Where Every Team Stands Now
With 48 matches completed and the league stage entering its decisive phase, the IPL 2026 playoff race is now brutally tight. Chennai Super Kings’ dominant win over Delhi Capitals in Match 48 has significantly boosted their qualification hopes, while Delhi’s chances have nearly collapsed. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain the strongest contenders, but the battle for the final two playoff spots is still wide open
Punjab Kings
Playoff Chance: 88% Punjab Kings remain the strongest team in the IPL 2026 playoff race despite a slight dip from earlier projections. They continue to lead the qualification race thanks to consistency, match-winners across departments and strong momentum through the middle phase of the season. One more strong result should all but secure their playoff berth, and they remain one of the clear favourites to finish in the top two.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Playoff Chance: 84% RCB have emerged as one of the most secure sides in the playoff race and are now firmly in command of their own destiny. Their consistency, top-order stability and improved balance have pushed them into a commanding position. With just a few matches left, Bengaluru are one strong performance away from virtually sealing qualification and have now established themselves as one of the most complete teams in IPL 2026.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Playoff Chance: 68% Sunrisers Hyderabad remain in a strong position and continue to hold a top-four edge, but they are not safe yet. Their explosive batting and improved bowling have kept them ahead of the chasing pack, though inconsistency remains a concern. SRH still control their path, but one poor result could drag them back into the mid-table playoff scramble.
Rajasthan Royals
Playoff Chance: 67% Rajasthan Royals remain well placed in the playoff race, though their margin for error is narrowing. Still one of the most balanced teams in the tournament, RR continue to remain in strong contention thanks to their depth and match-winning core. They are still favourites to qualify, but unlike Punjab and RCB, they cannot afford a late collapse.
Gujarat Titans
Playoff Chance: 56% (-1%) Gujarat Titans remain alive and competitive, but their playoff grip has loosened slightly after a minor one-point drop. They are still in the hunt and remain one of the most dangerous teams outside the current top four, but inconsistency has stopped them from fully taking control. Their remaining matches now carry enormous weight, and every result from here could swing their season.
Chennai Super Kings
Playoff Chance: 27% (+11%) CSK are the biggest gainers after Match 48. Their emphatic win over Delhi Capitals has revived their season and lifted their playoff chances by 11 percentage points in a single night. Sanju Samson’s brilliance and a much sharper bowling display have injected fresh belief into their campaign. Chennai still have work to do, but for the first time in weeks, qualification feels realistic again.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Playoff Chance: 7% KKR remain mathematically alive, but only just. Their season has been defined by inconsistency, missed chances and a failure to build momentum. At 7%, their playoff hopes are hanging by the thinnest possible thread and they now likely need a near-perfect finish plus outside results to have any realistic chance of sneaking into the top four.
Delhi Capitals
Playoff Chance: 3% (-9%) Delhi Capitals are now on the brink of elimination. Their heavy loss to Chennai has dealt a crushing blow to their season, with playoff probability dropping sharply by 9 percentage points. At just 3%, Delhi now need a miracle run and significant help from other results. Their margin for error is gone, and one more defeat will almost certainly end their campaign.
Mumbai Indians - Playoff Chance: 0.2%
Mumbai Indians are effectively out of IPL 2026. While mathematical qualification is still technically possible, their chances are now close to zero and would require an almost impossible sequence of results.
Lucknow Super Giants - Playoff Chance: 0.1%
Lucknow Super Giants are in even worse shape. Their campaign is all but over, with qualification now reduced to pure mathematical fantasy. Unless something extraordinary happens, both MI and LSG are heading toward elimination.
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