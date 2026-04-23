IPL 2026 Playoff chances of MI, PBKS, CSK, RCB, RR, DC, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT after match 32 - In Pics
MI at 17%, CSK at 14%, KKR at 4%. IPL 2026 playoff hopes are fading fast for half the field. Full team-by-team breakdown inside.
IPL 2026 Playoff Race: Where Every Team Stands After Match 32
With 32 matches done and the league stage heating up, the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Rajasthan Royals' crushing 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants has dramatically reshuffled the qualification chances. Here is every team's updated playoff probability after Match 32.
Content credit - (X) Krishna Kumar
Punjab Kings
Playoff Chance: 90% Punjab Kings are the runaway leaders of IPL 2026 and firmly in control of their own destiny. With 11 points from 6 matches and the best net run rate in the tournament at +1.420, they are the only team that looks virtually certain to qualify. One or two more wins should seal their playoff berth with games to spare. The title is firmly in their sights.
Rajasthan Royals
Playoff Chance: 78% - UP 13% The biggest movers after Match 32. Rajasthan's dominant 40-run victory over Lucknow has catapulted their playoff probability by 13 percentage points in a single evening. Now sitting second on the table with 10 points, Jofra Archer's form, Jadeja's composure and Sooryavanshi's brilliance make them the most complete team outside Punjab. momentum is everything right now and RR have it.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Playoff Chance: 68% RCB sit third on the table with 8 points and a healthy NRR of +1.171, the second best in the competition. Virat Kohli's consistent form and a balanced squad make them genuine contenders. However their remaining fixtures will determine whether that 68% becomes a near-certainty or begins to slip. They cannot afford to lose momentum at this critical stage of the tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Playoff Chance: 55% SRH are perfectly placed but far from safe. Four wins from seven matches and an NRR of +0.820 keep them in the top four conversation, but their inconsistency is a concern. Abhishek Sharma's explosive form at the top and Heinrich Klaasen's destructive hitting give them match-winning potential on any given day. The next three games will define their entire campaign.
Delhi Capitals
Playoff Chance: 35% Delhi sit fifth with 6 points but have played only five matches, meaning they have games in hand over most rivals. That is both an opportunity and a pressure. Their NRR of +0.310 is healthy but not commanding. A strong run of results starting immediately could see them jump two or three places quickly. Equally, another defeat could make their path to the top four extremely difficult.
Gujarat Titans
Playoff Chance: 33% Gujarat are level on points with Delhi at 6 but their NRR of -0.821 is a serious concern. Shubman Gill's brilliant batting has kept them competitive but the team cannot afford any more heavy defeats. Every game from here must be won convincingly, not just by small margins. Their playoff hopes are alive but hanging by a thread that gets thinner with every close finish.
Mumbai Indians
Playoff Chance: 17% MI are in trouble. Two wins from six matches and an NRR of just +0.067 leaves them with very little room for error. The MI vs CSK clash on April 23 at Wankhede is now essentially a must-win fixture. A loss there would push their playoff probability even closer to zero. Hardik Pandya's team has the talent but has consistently failed to deliver when it matters most this season.
Chennai Super Kings
Playoff Chance: 14% CSK's playoff hopes are fading fast. Two wins from six games and an NRR of -0.780 paint a difficult picture for Ruturaj Gaikwad's side. Their narrow 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad was the latest in a series of near-misses that have cost them dearly. Thursday's trip to Wankhede against MI is a pivotal moment. Win and stay alive. Lose and the season is effectively over.
Lucknow Super Giants
Playoff Chance: 6% - DOWN 7% The biggest losers of Match 32 in every sense. LSG's playoff probability has dropped another 7 percentage points following their home defeat to Rajasthan. Four consecutive losses, an NRR of -1.277 which is the worst in the tournament, and a visibly frustrated captain in Rishabh Pant all point toward a season that is rapidly unravelling. Mathematical hope remains but it is growing more distant by the match.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Playoff Chance: 4% KKR have to fight it real hard for IPL 2026 playoff qualification. With just 3 points from 7 matches and an NRR of -0.879, the defending champions of recent years find themselves staring at an early exit. One No Result and one solitary win tell the story of a campaign that has gone badly wrong from the very beginning. A miracle turnaround is theoretically possible but practically almost very hard at this stage.
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