IPL 2026 Playoff Chances of PBKS, CSK, RCB, MI, RR, DC, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT After DC vs PBKS & RR vs SRH - In Pics
PBKS win pushes them to 91%. SRH climb to 55%. DC crash to 23%. RR hold firm at 66%. The playoff race is tightening at the top and getting brutal at the bottom. Full team-by-team breakdown inside.
IPL 2026 Playoff Race: Where Every Team Stands After Double Header
Saturday's double header has dramatically reshaped the IPL 2026 qualification picture. Punjab Kings' record-breaking chase against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad's stunning five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals have shifted probabilities across the board. The top four is crystallising and for the teams below the line, the window is closing fast. Here is every team's updated playoff probability after the two matches.
Punjab Kings
Playoff Chance: 91% Punjab Kings are now on the doorstep of mathematical qualification. Six wins from seven matches, the best NRR in the tournament at +1.333 and 13 points at the summit make them the team everyone else is chasing. Their record-breaking chase against Delhi Capitals, anchored by Shreyas Iyer's 71 and a blazing opening stand, only reinforced why they are the overwhelming favourites to not just qualify but go deep into the knockouts. At 91%, a playoff berth is theirs to lose.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Playoff Chance: 80% RCB enter Saturday night's standings as the second most likely team to qualify. Five wins from seven matches and an NRR of +1.101 have them firmly entrenched in second position. Their commanding win over Gujarat Titans the previous evening, powered by Virat Kohli's 81 and Devdutt Padikkal's 55, gave them a 12-point jump in probability overnight. They did not play Saturday but benefited from results around them. Momentum and confidence are both running high in the RCB camp.
Rajasthan Royals
Playoff Chance: 66% A painful evening for Rajasthan Royals. Despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stunning 37-ball century, the third fastest in IPL history, RR could not defend 228 as SRH chased it down with nine balls to spare. The defeat drops their qualification probability from 78% to 66% and sees them fall behind SRH on net run rate despite being level on points. Jofra Archer and the bowling unit will need to find answers quickly as three consecutive losses have exposed real vulnerabilities in this otherwise balanced side.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Playoff Chance: 70% The biggest movers of Saturday. SRH's extraordinary chase of 229 against Rajasthan Royals, powered by Ishan Kishan's 74, Abhishek Sharma's 57 and Heinrich Klaasen's finishing cameo, has rocketed their playoff probability from 55% to 70% in a single evening. They now sit third on the table on NRR ahead of Rajasthan Royals despite being level on 10 points. Abhishek Sharma's Orange Cap form and Ishan Kishan's destructive consistency make them one of the most dangerous sides left in the competition.
Delhi Capitals
Playoff Chance: 23%
Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes have taken a serious blow. Despite KL Rahul's historic 152 not out, the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, and a mammoth total of 264/2, Punjab Kings chased it down to inflict a fourth defeat of the season on DC. Their probability drops from 35% to 23% and the NRR concern deepens further. Three wins from seven matches leave them in sixth place and facing a must-win run of fixtures if they are to stay alive in the race for the top four.
Chennai Super Kings
Playoff Chance: 25% CSK did not feature on Saturday but find themselves fractionally ahead of Delhi Capitals in the playoff probability table. Three wins from seven matches and an NRR of +0.118 keep them mathematically alive. Anshul Kamboj's 14 wickets remain the standout individual contribution of their campaign and give them a genuine match-winning asset. However the batting has been too inconsistent and Ruturaj Gaikwad's side cannot afford to drop another game if they are to mount a serious challenge for the final four.
Gujarat Titans
Playoff Chance: 20% GT's already fragile playoff hopes suffered further damage on Saturday as results elsewhere went against them. Three wins from seven matches and an NRR of -0.790 leave them stranded in seventh place. Their defeat to RCB the previous evening, in which they posted 205/3 only to be overhauled by Kohli and Padikkal's partnership, encapsulated a campaign that has promised much and delivered too little. Shubman Gill's side need a near-perfect run of results combined with significant help from other outcomes to stand any realistic chance of qualifying.
Mumbai Indians
Playoff Chance: 7% Mumbai Indians' campaign is in terminal decline. Two wins from seven matches and an NRR of -0.736 leave Hardik Pandya's side requiring a miracle sequence of results to have any hope of featuring in the knockouts. Saturday's matches did nothing to improve their standing and the gap between them and the top four has only grown wider. The talent in the squad is undeniable but the execution across all three departments has fallen well short of the standards required to compete at the top of this competition.
Lucknow Super Giants
Playoff Chance: 5% LSG's season is effectively over. Two wins from seven and the worst NRR in the tournament at -1.277 make the combination of results required to rescue their campaign almost impossible to calculate. Rishabh Pant's side have lost four matches in a row and there is no visible sign of the form turnaround that would be needed to even make the final stages of the qualification conversation relevant. The focus for LSG now may quietly be shifting toward the next auction cycle rather than the current playoff race.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Playoff Chance: 3%
KKR's IPL 2026 campaign is over in all but official confirmation. One win and one no result from seven matches, combined with an NRR of -0.879, leave the defending champions of recent memory in last place with just three points. Saturday's results did nothing to alter their position and the mathematical route to qualification is now so narrow as to be functionally closed. What began as a title defence has become one of the most alarming collapses in the franchise's history and serious questions will need answering long before the next season begins.
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