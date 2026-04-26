IPL 2026 Playoff Chances of PBKS, CSK, RCB, MI, RR, DC, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT After DC vs PBKS & RR vs SRH - In Pics

11 / 11

Playoff Chance: 3%

KKR's IPL 2026 campaign is over in all but official confirmation. One win and one no result from seven matches, combined with an NRR of -0.879, leave the defending champions of recent memory in last place with just three points. Saturday's results did nothing to alter their position and the mathematical route to qualification is now so narrow as to be functionally closed. What began as a title defence has become one of the most alarming collapses in the franchise's history and serious questions will need answering long before the next season begins.