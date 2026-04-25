IPL 2026 playoff chances of RCB, CSK, PBKS, MI, RR, DC, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT after RCB vs GT - In Pics

9 / 11

Playoff Chance: 7% — DOWN 10% MI are in serious trouble. Two wins from seven matches and an NRR of -0.736 leaves them staring at an early exit. Hardik Pandya's team has the talent but has consistently failed to deliver when it matters most this season. The margin for error is now essentially zero — every remaining game is a must-win and even that may not be enough given the NRR deficit they are carrying. A miracle run is theoretically possible but practically it grows more distant by the match.