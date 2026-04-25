IPL 2026 playoff chances of RCB, CSK, PBKS, MI, RR, DC, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT after RCB vs GT - In Pics
RCB win pushes them to 80%. GT crash to 20%. MI at 7%, KKR at 3%. IPL 2026 playoff hopes are fading fast for half the field. Full team-by-team breakdown inside.
IPL 2026 Playoff Race: Where Every Team Stands After RCB vs GT
With 34 matches done and Delhi Capitals set to face Punjab Kings later today, all ten franchises will have completed seven matches apiece by end of Friday. RCB's dominant five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans has dramatically reshuffled the qualification picture. The top four is beginning to take shape and for the bottom half, time is running out fast. Here is every team's updated playoff probability after Match 34.
Content credit — (X) Krishna Kumar
Punjab Kings
Playoff Chance: 90% Punjab Kings remain the runaway leaders of IPL 2026 and are firmly in control of their own destiny. With 11 points from just six matches and the best net run rate in the tournament at +1.420, they are the only side that looks virtually certain to qualify. They face Delhi Capitals tonight a win would stretch their lead at the summit to 13 points and make their playoff berth almost mathematically confirmed. The title is firmly in their sights.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Playoff Chance: 80% - UP 12% The biggest movers after Match 34. RCB's commanding five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans has catapulted their playoff probability by 12 percentage points in a single evening. Now sitting second on the table with 10 points and an NRR of +1.101, Virat Kohli's masterful 81 off 44 and Devdutt Padikkal's explosive 55 off 27 underlined exactly why the defending champions are genuine title contenders. Momentum is everything right now and RCB have it in abundance.
Rajasthan Royals
Playoff Chance: 78% Rajasthan Royals remain firmly in the playoff picture with 10 points from seven matches. Level on points with RCB but separated by Net Run Rate, they sit third on the table. Jofra Archer's wicket-taking form, Jadeja's composure and the team's overall balance make them one of the most complete sides in the competition. They did not play tonight but will be watching the standings closely as the race for the top four intensifies around them.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Playoff Chance: 55% SRH are perfectly placed but far from safe. Four wins from seven matches and an NRR of +0.820 keep them in the top four conversation, but their inconsistency remains a genuine concern. Abhishek Sharma's explosive form at the top and Heinrich Klaasen's destructive hitting give them match-winning potential on any given day. The next three fixtures will define their entire campaign and determine whether this talented side reaches the knockouts or falls agonizingly short.
Delhi Capitals
Playoff Chance: 35% Delhi sit fifth with 6 points but crucially have played only six matches, giving them a game in hand over most rivals. That advantage cuts both ways opportunity and pressure in equal measure. Their NRR of -0.130 is the concern. Tonight's clash against league leaders Punjab Kings is a defining moment. Win and their playoff hopes are very much alive. Lose and the path to the top four becomes significantly narrower with every passing round.
Chennai Super Kings
Playoff Chance: 25% -UP 11%
CSK have moved up significantly after Mumbai Indians' struggles, but their own position remains precarious. Three wins from seven matches and an NRR of +0.118 give them a mathematical foothold in the race. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side cannot afford another slip. The positive news is that Anshul Kamboj's extraordinary form with the ball — 14 wickets and counting — gives them a genuine match-winning weapon. But the batting needs to fire consistently for CSK to stay alive.
Gujarat Titans
Playoff Chance: 20% — DOWN 13% The biggest losers of Match 34 in every sense. GT's playoff probability has plummeted 13 percentage points following tonight's five-wicket defeat to RCB. Despite Sai Sudharsan's magnificent century and a total of 205/3, the bowling attack was dismantled by Kohli and Padikkal's 115-run partnership. With an NRR of -0.790 and three defeats from their last four games, Shubman Gill's side are running out of time, points and goodwill simultaneously.
Mumbai Indians
Playoff Chance: 7% — DOWN 10% MI are in serious trouble. Two wins from seven matches and an NRR of -0.736 leaves them staring at an early exit. Hardik Pandya's team has the talent but has consistently failed to deliver when it matters most this season. The margin for error is now essentially zero — every remaining game is a must-win and even that may not be enough given the NRR deficit they are carrying. A miracle run is theoretically possible but practically it grows more distant by the match.
Lucknow Super Giants
Playoff Chance: 5% — DOWN 1% LSG's playoff hopes are almost extinguished. Two wins from seven matches and the worst NRR in the tournament at -1.277 paint an almost irreversible picture for Rishabh Pant's side. Four consecutive defeats have drained whatever confidence remained in the camp. Mathematical hope exists on paper but the combination of results needed to rescue their campaign is now so complex and dependent on other teams' results that it borders on impossible.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Playoff Chance: 3% KKR's IPL 2026 campaign is all but over. With just 3 points from seven matches and an NRR of -0.879, the defending champions of recent memory find themselves staring at one of the most humbling collapses in franchise history. One No Result and one solitary win tell the story of a campaign that has gone badly wrong from the very first week. A miraculous turnaround is theoretically possible but realistically the 2026 season is already over for Kolkata.
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