IPL 2026 playoff chances of RCB, MI, PBKS, CSK, RR, DC, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT after GT's win vs RCB - In Pics
IPL 2026 playoff race heats up after Match 42 - find out which teams are surging, which are slipping, and who is on the brink of elimination
IPL 2026 Playoff Race: Where Every Team Stands After GT vs RCB
With 42 matches now completed in IPL 2026, the playoff race is entering its decisive phase and the latest result between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has reshaped the qualification picture once again. Gujarat’s crucial win has significantly boosted their playoff hopes, while RCB have taken a slight hit despite remaining firmly inside the top four. Punjab Kings continue to lead the pack, while the race below the top four remains increasingly desperate. Here is every team’s updated playoff probability after Match 42.
Content credit - (X) Krishna Kumar
Pic credit - X
Punjab Kings
Playoff Chance: 92% Punjab Kings remain the strongest side in IPL 2026 and continue to sit in complete control of the playoff race. With 13 points from 8 matches and remarkable consistency throughout the campaign, Punjab are still the team to beat. Their qualification now looks all but certain, and unless there is a dramatic collapse, a top two finish is firmly within reach. They remain the clear frontrunners for a playoff berth and possibly much more.
Pic credit - X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Playoff Chance: 85% RCB remain in a strong position despite slipping slightly after their defeat to Gujarat Titans. They are still second on the table with 12 points from 9 matches and continue to look well placed for qualification, but the loss has dented their margin for error. Virat Kohli’s consistency and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form continue to keep them in control, though the defeat has slightly tightened the race around them. Another win should keep them firmly on track for the playoffs.
Pic credit - X
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Playoff Chance: 81% Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to hold a strong playoff position and remain one of the most balanced teams in IPL 2026. With 12 points from 9 matches, SRH are firmly in the top four and their superior batting firepower keeps them in a healthy position. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen remain central to their charge, and SRH now look increasingly likely to convert their strong start into a playoff spot.
Pic credit - X
Rajasthan Royals
Playoff Chance: 79%
Rajasthan Royals remain firmly in contention and continue to look like one of the strongest all round sides in IPL 2026. Their playoff position remains healthy with 12 points from 9 matches, and while they have slipped just behind SRH in probability, they remain in excellent shape. Rajasthan’s squad balance and consistent bowling attack continue to make them one of the safest bets for a top four finish.
Pic credit - X
Gujarat Titans
Playoff Chance: 39% - 13%+ Gujarat Titans are the biggest gainers after Match 42. Their win over RCB has lifted their playoff probability by 13 percentage points and revived a campaign that was beginning to drift. Now on 10 points from 9 matches, Gujarat remain outside the top four but have created breathing room over the chasing pack. Shubman Gill’s leadership, combined with timely contributions from Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia, has kept their season alive and given them genuine momentum heading into the final stretch
Pic credit - X
Chennai Super Kings
Playoff Chance: 10% Chennai Super Kings remain alive mathematically, but only just. With 6 points from 8 matches, CSK are still within touching distance, though their room for error has effectively disappeared. They need a near flawless finish from here and significant help from other results. While Anshul Kamboj continues to keep them competitive, CSK’s playoff hopes now hang by a thread.
Pic credit - X
Delhi Capitals
Playoff Chance: 7% Delhi Capitals have slipped further behind in the playoff race and now face an uphill battle. With just 6 points from 8 matches and a poor net run rate, their campaign is in serious danger of fading away. Delhi still have a mathematical chance, but the margin for error is virtually gone and they now need a sustained winning run to force their way back into contention.
Pic credit - X
Kolkata Knight Riders
Playoff Chance: 4% KKR remain on the brink of elimination. Their playoff hopes are still technically alive, but only just. With only 5 points from 8 matches and too many missed opportunities behind them, Kolkata now need an unlikely late surge and multiple favourable results elsewhere. Their chances remain extremely slim.
Pic credit - X
Mumbai Indians
Playoff Chance: 2% Mumbai Indians are almost out of the playoff race. With only 4 points from 8 matches, their path to qualification now depends on winning virtually every remaining game and hoping several other results fall in their favour. The margin is now microscopic, and their IPL 2026 campaign is hanging by a thread.
Pic credit - X
Lucknow Super Giants
Playoff Chance: 1% Lucknow Super Giants are effectively out of contention. With only 4 points from 8 matches and the weakest overall campaign among the bottom sides, LSG now require a near impossible chain of results to stay alive. Their playoff hopes are all but over, and only mathematics is keeping them in the race.
Pic credit - X
Trending Photos