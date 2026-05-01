IPL 2026 playoff chances of RCB, MI, PBKS, CSK, RR, DC, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT after GT's win vs RCB - In Pics

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Playoff Chance: 85% RCB remain in a strong position despite slipping slightly after their defeat to Gujarat Titans. They are still second on the table with 12 points from 9 matches and continue to look well placed for qualification, but the loss has dented their margin for error. Virat Kohli’s consistency and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form continue to keep them in control, though the defeat has slightly tightened the race around them. Another win should keep them firmly on track for the playoffs.

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