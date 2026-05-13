IPL 2026 playoff & Top 2 chances of CSK, RCB, PBKS, RR, KKR, SRH, GT after SRH vs GT as MI & LSG eliminated already- In pics

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GT and RCB Pulling Away in Race for Top Two

The biggest shift after Match 56 has come in the battle for Qualifier 1 spots. Gujarat Titans now hold a massive 73% probability of finishing in the top two after their dominant win over SRH, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain strong at 58%.

Meanwhile, SRH’s hopes of a top-two finish have collapsed dramatically from contention to just 22% following the heavy defeat. Punjab Kings still remain alive at 26%, while CSK, RR and KKR now require near-perfect finishes plus outside help.

At this stage, GT and RCB appear best positioned to secure the enormous advantage that comes with playing Qualifier 1.