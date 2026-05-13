IPL 2026 playoff & Top 2 chances of CSK, RCB, PBKS, RR, KKR, SRH, GT after SRH vs GT as MI & LSG eliminated already- In pics
IPL 2026 playoff race heats up after GT’s crushing win over SRH. Check updated playoff and Top 2 chances of GT, RCB, SRH, PBKS, CSK, RR and KKR after Match 56 as MI and LSG are officially eliminated - In pics
IPL 2026 Playoff Race: GT Tighten Grip, SRH Take Massive Hit After Match 56
Gujarat Titans’ crushing 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad has dramatically reshaped the IPL 2026 playoff race. Gujarat are now overwhelming favourites to qualify and are suddenly frontrunners for a top-two finish, while SRH’s chances have taken a significant blow after one of the worst batting collapses in franchise history. With just a handful of league games remaining, every point and every decimal of Net Run Rate now matters. Here’s how the playoff and Qualifier 1 race looks after Match 56.
Gujarat Titans
Playoff Chance: 96% Qualifier 1 Chance: 73%
GT are now the clear powerhouses of IPL 2026. Their ruthless 82-run demolition of SRH pushed them to the top of the table and massively boosted both qualification and top-two probabilities. Shubman Gill’s side has found the perfect balance between explosive batting and relentless pace bowling. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder completely dismantled SRH, while Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar once again delivered with the bat. Right now, Gujarat look like the most complete team in the tournament.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Playoff Chance: 87% Qualifier 1 Chance: 58%
RCB remain firmly in control of their playoff destiny and are still very much in the race for a top-two finish. Their consistency through the middle phase of the season has kept them near the summit, and their Net Run Rate continues to provide a huge advantage. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar firing regularly, Bengaluru know that one more victory could almost mathematically seal qualification.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Playoff Chance: 67% Qualifier 1 Chance: 22%
SRH suffered arguably the most damaging defeat of their season. Being bowled out for just 86 not only hurt their confidence but also severely dented their Net Run Rate and top-two ambitions. Pat Cummins’ side still remains in a relatively strong playoff position thanks to earlier wins, but the aggressive batting formula that worked for most of the season completely collapsed against Gujarat’s pace attack. Another defeat could suddenly drag them into a serious qualification battle.
Punjab Kings
Playoff Chance: 62%
Qualifier 1 Chance: 26%
Punjab remain one of the most unpredictable teams in the tournament. On their day, they look capable of beating anyone, but inconsistency continues to stop them from fully breaking into the top two. Their playoff chances are still healthy, though upcoming fixtures against direct rivals will likely decide whether they secure a comfortable qualification or get dragged into a chaotic final-week battle.
Chennai Super Kings
Playoff Chance: 41%
Qualifier 1 Chance: 11%
CSK are hanging on, but only just. Their playoff hopes remain alive because of experience, composure under pressure and a still-competitive points tally. However, they no longer control their own destiny entirely. A couple of losses from here could end their campaign quickly, while a strong finish may still sneak them into the top four. The margin for error is now incredibly small.
Rajasthan Royals
Playoff Chance: 36%
Qualifier 1 Chance: 7%
RR remain dangerous outsiders in the playoff race. Their chances are still alive mathematically, but inconsistency across both batting and bowling has left them chasing the pack rather than leading it. Rajasthan likely need multiple wins in succession to seriously threaten the current top four. Anything less could leave them depending heavily on other results.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Playoff Chance: 9%
Qualifier 1 Chance: 2%
KKR are now on the verge of elimination. With only a 9% playoff probability remaining, their campaign effectively requires a miracle finish combined with favourable results elsewhere. Their inconsistent batting and inability to close games throughout the season have left them with almost no room for recovery. Qualification is still mathematically possible — but realistically slipping away rapidly.
Qualifier 1 Race Explained
GT and RCB Pulling Away in Race for Top Two
The biggest shift after Match 56 has come in the battle for Qualifier 1 spots. Gujarat Titans now hold a massive 73% probability of finishing in the top two after their dominant win over SRH, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain strong at 58%.
Meanwhile, SRH’s hopes of a top-two finish have collapsed dramatically from contention to just 22% following the heavy defeat. Punjab Kings still remain alive at 26%, while CSK, RR and KKR now require near-perfect finishes plus outside help.
At this stage, GT and RCB appear best positioned to secure the enormous advantage that comes with playing Qualifier 1.
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