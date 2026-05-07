IPL 2026 playoffs scenario: Wins required to qualify for top 4 for RCB, CSK, MI, SRH, PBKS, GT, LG, KKR, DC, RR - In Pics
Check how many wins RCB, CSK, MI, SRH, PBKS, GT, RR, DC, KKR and LSG need to qualify for the top 4 as the battle for the playoffs intensifies.
IPL 2026 playoff scenario: Wins required To qualify for Top 4
The race to the top 4 is heating up. With the league stage entering its final stretch, every match now carries massive weight. Here's exactly what each of the 10 teams needs to do to book their playoff spot. Cutoff: 16 Points
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Just 1 Win Away From The Playoffs In 3 Remaining Matches SRH control their destiny. One win is all it takes to book their spot in the top 4.
Punjab Kings
2 Wins To Qualify In 4 Remaining Matches PBKS are in a solid position. Win 2 out of 4 and they are through. Their fate is firmly in their own hands.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
2 Wins To Qualify In 5 Remaining Matches RCB have the most games left among the 2-win teams giving them the most opportunities to get over the line.
Rajasthan Royals
2 Wins To Qualify In 4 Remaining Matches The Royals need a straightforward 2 wins from 4. Consistency is the only thing standing between them and the playoffs.
Gujarat Titans
2 Wins To Qualify In 4 Remaining Matches GT are well placed. Two wins from four matches and they make the playoffs simple math, strong opportunity.
Chennai Super Kings
3 Wins To Qualify In 4 Remaining Matches CSK need to win 3 out of their last 4. One slip is allowed - but two and it's over. The pressure is on at Chepauk.
Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals 4 Wins To Qualify In 4 Remaining Matches DC need a perfect run. All 4 matches, no drop. Zero margin for error, every game from here is a must-win final.
Kolkata Knight Riders
5 Wins To Qualify In 5 Remaining Matches The defending champions need to win every single game left. One loss and the title defence is over. Perfection or bust.
Mumbai Indians
4 Wins In 4 Matches - And Still Need Help Even a perfect run only gets MI to a maximum of 14 points — below the cutoff. They need other results to go their way to have any chance.
Lucknow Super Giants
5 Wins In 5 Matches -And Still Need Help LSG's playoff dream is on life support. Even winning all 5 remaining games maxes them out at 14 points. They need favours from other results to survive.
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