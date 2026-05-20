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NewsPhotosIPL 2026 Qualification scenario: How can PBKS, RR, KKR & CSK qualify as 4th playoff team; revealed- In pics
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IPL 2026 Qualification scenario: How can PBKS, RR, KKR & CSK qualify as 4th playoff team; revealed- In pics

Check IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios for PBKS, RR, KKR and CSK after RR vs LSG. See updated points table and what each team needs to seal the final playoff spot.

Updated:May 20, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
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IPL 2026 Playoff Race – One Spot Left, Four Teams Fighting

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IPL 2026 Playoff Race – One Spot Left, Four Teams Fighting

With GT, RCB and SRH already confirming qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs, attention has now shifted entirely to the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot.

After Match No. 64 between RR and LSG, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings remain mathematically alive in the race.

Check scenarios 

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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table After RR vs LSG

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Updated IPL 2026 Points Table After RR vs LSG

RCB – 13 Matches | 18 Points | NRR +1.065 GT – 13 Matches | 16 Points | NRR +0.400 SRH – 13 Matches | 16 Points | NRR +0.350 RR – 13 Matches | 14 Points | NRR +0.083 PBKS – 13 Matches | 13 Points | NRR +0.227 CSK – 13 Matches | 12 Points | NRR -0.016 DC – 13 Matches | 12 Points | NRR -0.971 KKR – 12 Matches | 11 Points | NRR -0.038 MI – 12 Matches | 8 Points | NRR -0.504 LSG – 13 Matches | 8 Points | NRR -0.702

 

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Rajasthan Royals Qualification Scenario

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Rajasthan Royals Qualification Scenario

Rajasthan Royals hold the simplest pathway among all contenders.

RR only need to defeat Mumbai Indians in their final league match.

Victory guarantees qualification.

The playoff fate remains completely in Rajasthan's control.

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Punjab Kings Qualification Scenario

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Punjab Kings Qualification Scenario

Punjab Kings still have a route to the playoffs but depend on another result.

PBKS must first beat Lucknow Super Giants.

They will also need Rajasthan Royals to lose against Mumbai Indians.

Only that combination sends Punjab Kings through.

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Kolkata Knight Riders Qualification Scenario

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Kolkata Knight Riders Qualification Scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders face the toughest challenge among the four contenders.

KKR must defeat both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

They also require Punjab Kings to lose against Lucknow Super Giants.

Additionally, Rajasthan Royals must lose to Mumbai Indians.

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Chennai Super Kings Qualification Scenario

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Chennai Super Kings Qualification Scenario

Chennai Super Kings need multiple outcomes to fall in their favour.

Punjab Kings must lose against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajasthan Royals need to lose against Mumbai Indians.

KKR must lose at least one game against either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals.

CSK must also beat Gujarat Titans convincingly to improve Net Run Rate.

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Teams Already Qualified For IPL 2026 Playoffs

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Teams Already Qualified For IPL 2026 Playoffs

Three franchises have already secured their playoff berths.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Qualified

Gujarat Titans - Qualified

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Qualified

One playoff position remains available.

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Four Teams, One Remaining IPL 2026 Playoff Spot

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Four Teams, One Remaining IPL 2026 Playoff Spot

RR -Qualification in their own hands

PBKS - Need win + RR defeat

KKR - Need multiple results + two wins

CSK - Require biggest miracle scenario

The IPL 2026 playoff race is heading toward a dramatic finish with every remaining game carrying enormous significance.

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IPL 2026 qualification scenarioIPL 2026 playoff raceIPL 2026 points tableRR PBKS KKR CSK qualification scenariosIPL 2026 playoff qualification chances
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