IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka vs Ananya Birla - Which Owner really has higher Net worth in RCB vs LSG mega rivalry today; Rs34,00,00,00,00,000 vs Rs 17,70,00,00,000 - In pics
Sanjiv Goenka or Ananya Birla - who leads in wealth & influence? Two powerhouse owners, massive franchises, and a high-stakes rivalry. Old-school empire meets new-age ambition. Who wins off the field in IPL 2026? Read here.
RCB vs LSG - The Billionaire Owners Showdown
Two iconic teams. Two powerful owners. One massive rivalry. Who leads in wealth and influence - Sanjiv Goenka or Ananya Birla? Know here.
The Faces Behind the Franchises
Lucknow Super Giants are owned by Sanjiv Goenka under the RPSG Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in power, retail, media, and sports. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have entered a bold new era in 2026, acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, with Ananya Birla emerging as the prominent public face of the franchise. This isn’t just cricket, it’s big business colliding on the field.
Sanjiv Goenka - The Powerhouse Behind LSG
Sanjiv Goenka is the chairman of the RPSG Group and the driving force behind Lucknow Super Giants. A seasoned industrialist, he has built a vast empire spanning power utilities, retail (Spencer’s), FMCG, media, and sports (including Mohun Bagan Super Giant). His leadership brings stability, deep pockets, and a no-nonsense approach to franchise management.
Ananya Birla – The Face of RCB’s New Era
Ananya Birla represents the fresh, dynamic face of RCB’s ownership. Daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, she is a self-made entrepreneur who founded Svatantra Microfin at 17 and has expanded into music, beauty, lifestyle brands, and mental health initiatives. Her involvement signals a youthful, innovative, and fan-centric direction for the franchise under the new Aditya Birla-led consortium.
Sanjiv Goenka Net Worth (2026)
Estimated at approximately Rs 28,000 crore+ (~$3.4 billion as per recent Forbes real-time estimates). His wealth stems from the RPSG Group’s diverse portfolio, including power generation, retail, IT, and media. As a seasoned billionaire, Goenka brings unmatched financial muscle and operational experience to LSG.
Ananya Birla Net Worth (2026)
Estimated between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,770 crore (~$120–210 million). Her personal fortune is largely self-built through microfinance, music royalties, consumer brands, and investments. While linked to the larger Birla empire, her net worth is highlighted as independent of the full family holdings.
Head-to-Head Net Worth Comparison
Sanjiv Goenka clearly leads in personal net worth — comfortably ahead by a huge margin. However, RCB’s record-breaking acquisition (valued at over Rs 16,600 crore) by the Aditya Birla Group-led consortium shows massive collective financial firepower. Individual wealth versus group strength; this off-field battle is fascinating.
The Business Empires Behind Them
LSG is backed by the RPSG Group’s solid, diversified Indian conglomerate with strong roots in traditional sectors and sports. RCB’s new ownership brings the might of the Aditya Birla Group (a global multinational), along with partners like Times of India Group, Blackstone, and Bolt Ventures injecting fresh capital, media synergy, and international expertise.
Impact on IPL 2026 Rivalry
Lucknow Super Giants enter with established ownership stability, deep pockets, and a clear vision. RCB, under new ownership, brings renewed energy, aggressive investment, and a modern rebranding push. This turns RCB vs LSG into more than a cricket match it’s legacy and experience versus youth and bold ambition.
Final Verdict + Fan Call
Sanjiv Goenka leads the personal net worth race by a significant margin. But RCB’s massive new ownership structure adds serious financial weight and fresh momentum to the rivalry. On the field, money doesn’t guarantee trophies performance and strategy do. So, who takes it in IPL 2026: LSG or RCB? Drop your prediction
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