IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka vs Ananya Birla - Which Owner really has higher Net worth in RCB vs LSG mega rivalry today; Rs34,00,00,00,00,000 vs Rs 17,70,00,00,000 - In pics

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Lucknow Super Giants are owned by Sanjiv Goenka under the RPSG Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in power, retail, media, and sports. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have entered a bold new era in 2026, acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, with Ananya Birla emerging as the prominent public face of the franchise. This isn’t just cricket, it’s big business colliding on the field.