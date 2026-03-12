IPL 2026 Schedule Announced: First 20 matches revealed for CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC, RR; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; MS Dhoni & more in action; Check

1 / 17

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the first part of the Indian Premier League 2026 schedule. The season will kick off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener. Only the first 20 fixtures have been announced for now due to upcoming assembly elections in the country, with the remaining matches to be revealed later. Here’s a match-by-match look at the opening phase of IPL 2026.