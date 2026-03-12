IPL 2026 Schedule Announced: First 20 matches revealed for CSK, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC, RR; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; MS Dhoni & more in action; Check
IPL 2026 Schedule Out! RCB vs SRH opener on March 28, MI vs KKR, CSK vs PBKS & double headers - full first 20 matches list, venues & timings here!
IPL 2026 Schedule First Phase Revealed
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the first part of the Indian Premier League 2026 schedule. The season will kick off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener. Only the first 20 fixtures have been announced for now due to upcoming assembly elections in the country, with the remaining matches to be revealed later. Here’s a match-by-match look at the opening phase of IPL 2026.
March 28 – IPL 2026 Opener
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin their title defense at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The highly anticipated opener begins at 7:30 PM IST.
March 29 – Mumbai vs Kolkata
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The evening clash begins at 7:30 PM IST.
March 30 – Royals vs Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati in what promises to be an exciting battle between two former champions. Match start time: 7:30 PM IST.
March 31 – Punjab vs Gujarat
Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST.
April 1 – Lucknow vs Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants host Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.
April 2 – Kolkata vs Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders return to action at Eden Gardens as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a 7:30 PM IST clash.
April 3 – Chennai vs Punjab
Chennai Super Kings welcome Punjab Kings to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST.
April 4 – Double Header Action
The first double header of the season sees Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians at 3:30 PM in Delhi. Later in the evening, Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST.
April 5 – Sunday Double Header
Afternoon action features Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 PM in Hyderabad. The evening clash sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM.
April 6- KKR vs PBKS
Kolkata Knight Riders continue their home stretch with a match against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens, starting at 7:30 PM IST.
April 7 – RR VS MI
Rajasthan Royals meet Mumbai Indians in Guwahati for a 7:30 PM IST encounter.
April 8 – DC vs GT
Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST.
April 9 – KKR VS LSG
Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. Match start time: 7:30 PM IST.
April 10 – Royals vs RCB
Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati at 7:30 PM IST.
April 11 – Saturday Double Header
The afternoon game features Punjab Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur at 3:30 PM. Later, Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals in Chennai at 7:30 PM.
April 12 – Sunday Double Header
Lucknow Super Giants face Gujarat Titans in the afternoon clash at 3:30 PM in Lucknow. The evening blockbuster sees Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
