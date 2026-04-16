IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan vs Preity Zinta - Which owner really has Higher Net worth in KKR vs PBKS Rivalry? Rs 1,08,00,00,00,000 vs Rs 1,83,00,00,000 - In Pics

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is co-owned by global superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, bringing unmatched glamour and a massive fanbase. Punjab Kings (PBKS) is co-owned by actress Preity Zinta along with Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul, with Preity as the energetic and emotional public face of the team. This is not just cricket it’s pure Bollywood stardom on the field.