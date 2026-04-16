IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan vs Preity Zinta - Which owner really has Higher Net worth in KKR vs PBKS Rivalry? Rs 1,08,00,00,00,000 vs Rs 1,83,00,00,000 - In Pics
Shah Rukh Khan or Preity Zinta - who leads in wealth & influence? Two Bollywood icons, massive franchises, and a high-stakes rivalry. Glamour meets passion. Who wins off the field in IPL 2026? Read here.
KKR vs PBKS - The Bollywood Owners Showdown
Two Bollywood icons. Two passionate team owners. One exciting rivalry. Who leads in wealth and influence Shah Rukh Khan or Preity Zinta? Know here.
The Faces Behind the Franchises
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is co-owned by global superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, bringing unmatched glamour and a massive fanbase. Punjab Kings (PBKS) is co-owned by actress Preity Zinta along with Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul, with Preity as the energetic and emotional public face of the team. This is not just cricket it’s pure Bollywood stardom on the field.
Shah Rukh Khan - The King of KKR
Shah Rukh Khan is the heart and soul of Kolkata Knight Riders. Beyond being Bollywood’s biggest star, he is a smart businessman who co-owns KKR since 2008. His leadership has turned the franchise into a global brand with loyal fans worldwide. SRK brings charisma, strategy, and massive star power to the team.
Preity Zinta – The Energetic Face of PBKS
Preity Zinta is the vibrant and passionate co-owner of Punjab Kings. Known for her bubbly personality and strong connect with fans, she has been the public face of PBKS since its inception. Her emotional involvement and never-give-up attitude make her one of the most loved IPL owners.
Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth (2026)
Estimated at Rs10,800 crore (~$1.3 billion) as per the Hurun Global Rich List 2026. His wealth comes from Red Chillies Entertainment, blockbuster films, high-value brand endorsements, and his successful stake in KKR, which has grown tremendously in value over the years.
Preity Zinta Net Worth (2026)
Estimated at approximately Rs183 crore (some reports range between ₹180–350 crore). Her fortune comes from her acting career, brand endorsements, business ventures, and her co-ownership stake in Punjab Kings. She has built a smart portfolio beyond films.
Head-to-Head Net Worth Comparison
Shah Rukh Khan clearly leads by a huge margin with Rs10,800 crore compared to Preity Zinta’s Rs183 crore. While SRK’s empire is on a completely different scale, Preity Zinta’s wealth reflects successful diversification from acting into business and IPL ownership. Individual star power versus passionate ownership makes this off-field battle interesting.
The Empires Behind Them
Shah Rukh Khan’s empire is built on entertainment (Red Chillies), global endorsements, and the growing value of KKR. Preity Zinta has transitioned from a successful Bollywood career into business investments and long-term involvement with PBKS. Both bring glamour, but in very different styles global superstar scale vs emotional fan connect.
Impact on IPL 2026 Rivalry
KKR carries the aura of Shah Rukh Khan’s massive star power and proven track record of success. PBKS thrives on Preity Zinta’s infectious energy and loyal fan following. The KKR vs PBKS clash is always special because it pits two beloved Bollywood personalities against each other turning every match into a high-voltage entertainment spectacle.
Final Verdict + Fan Call
Shah Rukh Khan leads the net worth race by a massive margin. However, on the field, money alone doesn’t win trophies - team performance, strategy, and fan passion matter more. In the KKR vs PBKS rivalry, who has your heart: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders or Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings? Drop your prediction below!
Trending Photos