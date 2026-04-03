IPL 2026: Updated points table after SRH vs KKR, Who holds Orange Cap and Purple Cap? Revealed
IPL 2026 points table shaken after SRH’s big win over KKR; major shifts in standings as Orange and Purple Cap races intensify, check full updates
IPL 2026 Points Table Shake-Up
Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed up the standings after a dominant win, while Kolkata Knight Riders slipped further down. The latest clash also brought major changes in both the Orange and Purple Cap races.
SRH Register Big Win Over KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their first win of IPL 2026 with a commanding 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
After being asked to bat first by Ajinkya Rahane, SRH posted a massive 226 for 8. In response, KKR were bowled out for 161 in just 16 overs.
SRH Batters Set the Tone
The innings was powered by explosive contributions from the top order. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma provided a flying start, while Heinrich Klaasen added a crucial half-century to push the total beyond 220.
Bowlers Seal the Dominant Win
Jaydev Unadkat played a decisive role with the ball, picking up three wickets in a single over to close out the game. Support came from Eshan Malinga and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who claimed two wickets each.
Updated IPL 2026 Points Table
Following this result, Sunrisers Hyderabad moved from ninth to sixth place with two points from two matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, dropped to ninth position after suffering back-to-back defeats in the tournament.
Orange Cap Leader Revealed
Angkrish Raghuvanshi now holds the Orange Cap after another impressive outing. The young batter has scored 103 runs in two matches, including consecutive fifties.
Other Top Run Scorers
Among the leading performers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also made strong starts.
Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh feature in the top 10, keeping KKR’s presence alive despite team struggles.
Purple Cap Race Heats Up
Jaydev Unadkat leads the Purple Cap standings with four wickets, edging ahead due to a superior economy rate.
Blessing Muzarabani is level on wickets but sits second. Several bowlers including T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna, and Lungi Ngidi are also in contention with three wickets each.
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