IPL Orange Cap Winners 2008-2025: David Warner Wins Thrice, Virat Kohli Twice; Check Full List
The IPL Orange Cap is awarded each season to the highest run-scorer, celebrating batting dominance and consistency in cricket’s biggest T20 league. Since its inception in 2008, it has highlighted some of the greatest hitters in IPL history.
IPL Orange Cap Winners
Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab)
Shaun Marsh scored 616 runs in 11 matches with a highest score of 115, averaging 61.60 and striking at 139.93.
2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings)
Matthew Hayden made 572 runs in 12 matches, highest score 93, with an average of 52.00 and strike rate of 144.84.
2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians)
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar amassed 618 runs in 15 matches with a highest score of 89* at 54.33 average and 119.46 strike rate.
2011 & 2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Chris Gayle dominated across two years: 608 runs in 2011 (highest 107) and 733 in 2012 (highest 128*), with strike rates of 147.82 and 160.91 respectively.
2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings)
Michael Hussey led with 733 runs in 17 matches, highest score 116*, at an average of 54.85 and strike rate of 123.56.
2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Robin Uthappa scored 660 runs in 14 matches, top score 80*, with an average of 46.43 and strike rate of 130.71.
2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
David Warner began his IPL dominance, scoring 562 runs in 14 matches with the highest 90*, averaging 56.20 and striking at 139.60.
2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Kohli smashed record-breaking 973 runs in 16 matches, highest score 113, averaging 81.08 with a strike rate of 152.03.
2017 & 2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Continuing success with 641 runs in 2017 (highest 92) and 692 in 2019 (highest 100*), strike rates of 141.41 and 143.41 respectively.
2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Williamson made 735 runs in 15 matches, top score 84, with an excellent average of 73.50 and strike rate of 139.02.
2020 & 2021 - KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab/Punjab Kings)
Rahul scored 670 runs in 2020 (highest 132*) and 626 in 2021 (highest 98*), averaging above 52 with strike rates over 136.
Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)
Buttler scored 863 runs in 17 matches, highest 103*, with an average of 57.53 and explosive strike rate of 163.69.
2023 - Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)
Gill delivered 890 runs in 17 matches, highest score 129, averaging 59.33 and striking at 156.14.
2024 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Kohli reclaimed the Orange Cap with 741 runs in 15 matches, highest 92*, averaging 61.75 and striking at 154.69.
2025 - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
Rising star Sai Sudharsan scored 759 runs in 15 matches, highest 103*, with an average of 54.21 and strike rate of 156.17.
David Magic
David Warner leads with 3 Orange Caps, followed by Virat Kohli with 2, showcasing consistency and brilliance in IPL batting over the years.
