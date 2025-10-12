Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL Orange Cap Winners 2008-2025: David Warner Wins Thrice, Virat Kohli Twice; Check Full List
IPL Orange Cap Winners 2008-2025: David Warner Wins Thrice, Virat Kohli Twice; Check Full List

The IPL Orange Cap is awarded each season to the highest run-scorer, celebrating batting dominance and consistency in cricket’s biggest T20 league. Since its inception in 2008, it has highlighted some of the greatest hitters in IPL history.

Updated:Oct 12, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
IPL Orange Cap Winners

Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab)

Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab)

Shaun Marsh scored 616 runs in 11 matches with a highest score of 115, averaging 61.60 and striking at 139.93.

 

2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings)

2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings)

Matthew Hayden made 572 runs in 12 matches, highest score 93, with an average of 52.00 and strike rate of 144.84.

 

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians)

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians)

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar amassed 618 runs in 15 matches with a highest score of 89* at 54.33 average and 119.46 strike rate.

 

2011 & 2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2011 & 2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Chris Gayle dominated across two years: 608 runs in 2011 (highest 107) and 733 in 2012 (highest 128*), with strike rates of 147.82 and 160.91 respectively.

 

2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings)

2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings)

Michael Hussey led with 733 runs in 17 matches, highest score 116*, at an average of 54.85 and strike rate of 123.56.

 

2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders)

2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Robin Uthappa scored 660 runs in 14 matches, top score 80*, with an average of 46.43 and strike rate of 130.71.

2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

David Warner began his IPL dominance, scoring 562 runs in 14 matches with the highest 90*, averaging 56.20 and striking at 139.60.

 

2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Kohli smashed record-breaking 973 runs in 16 matches, highest score 113, averaging 81.08 with a strike rate of 152.03.

2017 & 2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2017 & 2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Continuing success with 641 runs in 2017 (highest 92) and 692 in 2019 (highest 100*), strike rates of 141.41 and 143.41 respectively.

 

2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Williamson made 735 runs in 15 matches, top score 84, with an excellent average of 73.50 and strike rate of 139.02.

 

2020 & 2021 - KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab/Punjab Kings)

2020 & 2021 - KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab/Punjab Kings)

Rahul scored 670 runs in 2020 (highest 132*) and 626 in 2021 (highest 98*), averaging above 52 with strike rates over 136.

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

Buttler scored 863 runs in 17 matches, highest 103*, with an average of 57.53 and explosive strike rate of 163.69.

 

2023 - Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

2023 - Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans)

Gill delivered 890 runs in 17 matches, highest score 129, averaging 59.33 and striking at 156.14.

2024 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2024 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Kohli reclaimed the Orange Cap with 741 runs in 15 matches, highest 92*, averaging 61.75 and striking at 154.69.

 

2025 - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

2025 - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Rising star Sai Sudharsan scored 759 runs in 15 matches, highest 103*, with an average of 54.21 and strike rate of 156.17.

 

David Magic

David Magic

David Warner leads with 3 Orange Caps, followed by Virat Kohli with 2, showcasing consistency and brilliance in IPL batting over the years.

 

