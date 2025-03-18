Advertisement
IPL's Brightest Young Talents: A Decade Of Emerging Player Award Winners
IPL’s Brightest Young Talents: A Decade Of Emerging Player Award Winners

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a breeding ground for young talent, Every season, a young player rises above the rest, showcasing immense skill with the bat or ball. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the players who have won the Emerging Player of the Season award in the last decade:

 

 

Updated:Mar 18, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer (2015) – Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (2015) – Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer made an instant impact in the IPL with his fearless batting in 2015, scoring 439 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 128.36. His stellar performance earned him the Emerging Player award that season. Over the years, he evolved into a leader, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024 before taking over as the Punjab Kings captain in IPL 2025.

 

Mustafizur Rahman (2016) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mustafizur Rahman (2016) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Bangladeshi left-arm pacer was instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s maiden IPL triumph in 2016. Mustafizur’s deceptive cutters and exceptional death-over bowling saw him claim 17 wickets in 16 matches, making him one of the best-emerging bowlers that season.

 

Basil Thampi (2017) – Gujarat Lions

Basil Thampi (2017) – Gujarat Lions

Basil Thampi impressed cricketing experts with his ability to bowl deadly yorkers at high speeds. He picked up 11 wickets in 12 matches and showed great promise as a fast bowler, earning him the Emerging Player of the Season title in 2017.

 

Rishabh Pant (2018) – Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant (2018) – Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant had a sensational IPL 2018, where he smashed 684 runs in 14 matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 173.60. His fearless batting made him one of the most destructive wicketkeeper-batsmen in T20 cricket. His performances helped him rise to the leadership role at Delhi Capitals, where he later became captain.

Shubman Gill (2019) – Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill (2019) – Kolkata Knight Riders

Gill showcased remarkable maturity in IPL 2019, scoring 296 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 124.36 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. His consistency and elegant strokeplay earned him the Emerging Player award. He later moved to Gujarat Titans, where he won the Orange Cap in 2023 for scoring the most runs in the tournament.

 

Devdutt Padikkal (2020) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal (2020) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal had a breakthrough IPL season in 2020, scoring 473 runs in 15 matches at an impressive average. His contributions as an opener played a key role in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s playoff qualification. 

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021) – Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021) – Chennai Super Kings

After a slow start in 2020, Ruturaj Gaikwad dominated IPL 2021, amassing 635 runs in 16 matches, leading Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title. His consistency and composure earned him the Orange Cap that season. By 2023, he was named CSK’s captain, marking a new era for the franchise.

 

Umran Malik (2022) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Umran Malik (2022) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

The fastest bowler of IPL 2022, Umran Malik set the tournament on fire with his pace, regularly clocking speeds above 150 km/h. He picked up 22 wickets in 14 matches, making him a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023) – Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023) – Rajasthan Royals

Jaiswal had a record-breaking IPL 2023, scoring 625 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate of 163.61. He smashed 124 off 62 balls against Mumbai Indians and also registered the fastest fifty in IPL history (13 balls). His performances earned him a call-up to the Indian national team, where he is now considered one of the brightest young stars.

 

Nitish Kumar Reddy (2024) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nitish Kumar Reddy (2024) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as one of the most promising finishers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. His ability to play match-winning knocks under pressure made him a standout performer. His form continued in international cricket, where he smashed a century against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, further cementing his status as a rising star.

 

