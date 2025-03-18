IPL’s Brightest Young Talents: A Decade Of Emerging Player Award Winners

1 / 10

Shreyas Iyer made an instant impact in the IPL with his fearless batting in 2015, scoring 439 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 128.36. His stellar performance earned him the Emerging Player award that season. Over the years, he evolved into a leader, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024 before taking over as the Punjab Kings captain in IPL 2025.