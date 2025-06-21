Is It ICC Regulated?:What Is The Mystery Device Used By Mohammed Siraj during IND vs. ENG 1st Test? Know Here
India vs England First Test at Headingley, Leeds is underway. England won the toss and chose to bowl first, India despite losing the toss conquered Day 1 finishing the day at 359/3 Amidst all the action A mystery device used by India's pacer Mohammed Siraj caught everyone's attention. Here's the truth behind it.
India Under A Commanding Position
India Finished the Day With 359/3 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scoring centuries. Apart from them, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored key runs. India is eyeing to score a target that england will find hard to chase despite batting conditions.
Mohammed Siraj's In-Ear Device
During the IND vs. ENG 1st Test, visuals of Mohammed Siraj with an in-ear device stirred curiosity among fans. It led to speculation about it being a communication tool.
A radio earwig is a small, discreet in-ear radio receiver. It's used primarily to listen to live audio broadcasts, often at sports stadiums.
Beyond Just Listening
Companies like Sound Decisions offer models that can store multiple frequencies and even switch between AM and FM bands for broader access to broadcasts.
How They Work
The earwig typically tunes into a specific FM frequency or a dedicated event broadcast channel. Some advanced models can even store multiple frequencies.
Popular Across Sports
Radio earwigs are especially popular in cricket, Formula 1, and horse racing. Detailed commentary significantly improves understanding and enjoyment.
Enhancing the Spectator Experience
These devices allow fans to hear real-time commentary while watching the action unfold. This greatly enhances the spectator experience.
ICC Regulations: No Live Communication
However, international cricket rules are very strict. Players are strictly prohibited from using live communication devices during play under ICC regulations.
