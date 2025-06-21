Advertisement
NewsPhotosIs It ICC Regulated?:What Is The Mystery Device Used By Mohammed Siraj during IND vs. ENG 1st Test? Know Here
Is It ICC Regulated?:What Is The Mystery Device Used By Mohammed Siraj during IND vs. ENG 1st Test? Know Here

India vs England First Test at Headingley, Leeds is underway. England won the toss and chose to bowl first, India despite losing the toss conquered Day 1 finishing the day at 359/3 Amidst all the action A mystery device used by India's pacer Mohammed Siraj caught everyone's attention. Here's the truth behind it.

Updated:Jun 21, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
India Under A Commanding Position

1/8
India Under A Commanding Position

India Finished the Day With 359/3 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scoring centuries. Apart from them, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored key runs. India is eyeing to score a target that england will find hard to chase despite batting conditions.

Mohammed Siraj's In-Ear Device

2/8
Mohammed Siraj's In-Ear Device

During the IND vs. ENG 1st Test, visuals of Mohammed Siraj with an in-ear device stirred curiosity among fans. It led to speculation about it being a communication tool.

 

Slide 3: What is a Radio Earwig?

3/8
Slide 3: What is a Radio Earwig?

A radio earwig is a small, discreet in-ear radio receiver. It's used primarily to listen to live audio broadcasts, often at sports stadiums.

 

Beyond Just Listening

4/8
Beyond Just Listening

Companies like Sound Decisions offer models that can store multiple frequencies and even switch between AM and FM bands for broader access to broadcasts.

 

 

How They Work

5/8
How They Work

The earwig typically tunes into a specific FM frequency or a dedicated event broadcast channel. Some advanced models can even store multiple frequencies.

 

Popular Across Sports

6/8
Popular Across Sports

Radio earwigs are especially popular in cricket, Formula 1, and horse racing. Detailed commentary significantly improves understanding and enjoyment.

 

Enhancing the Spectator Experience

7/8
Enhancing the Spectator Experience

These devices allow fans to hear real-time commentary while watching the action unfold. This greatly enhances the spectator experience.

 

ICC Regulations: No Live Communication

8/8
ICC Regulations: No Live Communication

However, international cricket rules are very strict. Players are strictly prohibited from using live communication devices during play under ICC regulations.

 

