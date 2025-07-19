Jacks,Venkatesh, Kishan, Shami & ...: Top 9 IPL 2025 Stars Who Failed To Deliver And May Be Traded In 2026, Reasons Revealed Too!!
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a brutal arena where high price tags come with immense expectations. While some stars shine brightly, others falter, leading to tough decisions for franchises. Let's take a look at 10 prominent players from IPL 2025 who, despite their reputation and price, failed to deliver and might find themselves in the trade window or released ahead of the 2026 season.
IPL Players That Can Be Traded
Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹5.25 Crore 2025 Performance: 463 runs in 19 innings at an average of 27.24, strike rate 152.81; 8 wickets in 23 overs at an economy of 9.57.Reason for Trade: Despite decent performances, his overall consistency with the bat and high economy with the ball did not justify his price tag for Mumbai Indians. The team might look for a more reliable all-round option.
Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹23.75 Crore 2025 Performance: 20.29 average in 11 innings with a strike rate of 139.22 (exact runs not specified, but mentioned as 135 runs in 9 matches in one article). No significant bowling contributions.
Reason for Trade: A massive price tag coupled with a disappointing return in runs and negligible bowling impact makes him a prime candidate for trade. KKR will likely seek better value for money.
Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹11.25 Crore 2025 Performance: 35.4 average in 13 innings with a strike rate of 152.59, including a high score of 106. Minimal bowling.
Reason for Trade: While he scored a century, his overall consistency for a high-value wicketkeeper-batsman might be questioned. SRH might seek a more impactful top-order performer or a cheaper alternative.
R Ashwin (Chennai Super Kings)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹9.75 Crore 2025 Performance: 33 runs in 4 innings at an average of 8.2, strike rate 110.0. Bowling stats not detailed, but generally limited impact.
Reason for Trade: His primary role as a spinner may have been overshadowed by limited wicket-taking opportunities or a slight dip in effectiveness, especially given his age and high price. CSK might look for a younger, more dynamic spin option.
Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹12 Crore
2025 Performance: 32.45 average in 14 innings with a strike rate of 132.22. Minimal bowling, with one over for 33 runs.
Reason for Trade: Despite some useful contributions, his overall strike rate and lack of bowling impact, especially for an all-rounder with a significant price, could lead CSK to reconsider his role.
Mohammed Shami (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹10 Crore 2025 Performance: Struggled to find rhythm and was sidelined due to fitness concerns. No detailed stats available, but performance was reportedly below expectations.
Reason for Trade: Persistent injury concerns and a perceived dip in form, especially after a high price acquisition, could make SRH look for a more consistently available and impactful pacer.
Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹11.00 Crore 2025 Performance: Failed To Finish 5 Matches
Reason for Trade: As a specialist finisher, high expectations are placed on him. Inconsistent hitting or failure to close out games effectively for his price could prompt RR to seek other options.
Faf du Plessis (Delhi Capitals)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹2 Crore 2025 Performance: 22.44 average in 9 innings with a strike rate of 123.93.
Reason for Trade: While relatively inexpensive, his performance numbers for 2025 indicate a significant dip, especially for an experienced top-order batsman. DC might seek a more impactful opening partner.
Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings)
IPL 2025 Price: ₹4.20 Crore
2025 Performance: 41 runs in 6 matches at an average of 5.77, strike rate not specified. Dismissed for 7 runs off 10 balls in one key match.
Reason for Trade: A consistent underperformer in IPL 2025, especially with the bat, despite his reputation. His high price for inconsistent returns makes him a strong candidate for release or trade.
