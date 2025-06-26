Advertisement
NewsPhotosJassi Jaisa Koi Nahi: Best Bowling Averages in Test Wins Since 2018
Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahi: Best Bowling Averages in Test Wins Since 2018

Since 2018, several world-class bowlers have delivered exceptional performances in Test wins. But one name stands above all - Jasprit Bumrah. Here's a look at the top 5 bowlers with the best bowling averages in winning Tests.

 

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Boom Boom Bumrah

Boom Boom Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Innings: 39 Wickets: 110 Average: 14.5

India’s strike bowler leads the pack with an extraordinary average of 14.5 in winning Tests. His ability to break partnerships and strike in crucial moments has been key to India’s success.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Innings: 64 Wickets: 164 Average: 17.12

Australia’s captain and premier pacer has been a consistent match-winner. Cummins' control and bounce make him a relentless threat in victorious outings.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Innings: 52 Wickets: 151 Average: 17.35

Rabada’s fiery spells and wicket-taking ability have been central to South Africa’s Test wins. His pace and aggression make him a nightmare for batters.

James Anderson (England)

James Anderson (England)

Innings: 48 Wickets: 100 Average: 17.47

Even in the twilight of his career, Anderson remains a force. His precision and mastery of swing have kept him among the best in winning causes.

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Innings: 57 Wickets: 155 Average: 18.07

India’s spin maestro continues to dominate, especially on turning tracks. Ashwin's variations and tactical acumen have made him vital in Indian victories.

Best Averages In Winning Tests (Since 2018)

Best Averages In Winning Tests (Since 2018)

| Jasprit Bumrah (IND) | 39      | 110     | 14.5    | | Pat Cummins (AUS)    | 64      | 164     | 17.12   | | Kagiso Rabada (SA)   | 52      | 151     | 17.35   | | James Anderson (ENG) | 48      | 100     | 17.47   | | R Ashwin (IND)       | 57      | 155     | 18.07   |

 

Bumrah Reigns

Bumrah Reigns

Jasprit Bumrah's incredible average of 14.5 in winning Tests puts him in a league of his own. While legends like Cummins, Rabada, Anderson, and Ashwin have delivered consistently, Bumrah has been the most lethal when it matters the most when his team is winning.

 

 

