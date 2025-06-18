Joe Root Eyes Test Greatness: 373 Runs Shy Of Surpassing Ponting, Kallis & Dravid; Can He Challenge Sachin’s Record Next?
The upcoming five-Test series between England and India isn't just another chapter in their storied rivalry. For Joe Root, it's a defining moment. The former England captain is just 373 runs away from climbing to No. 2 on the all-time Test run-scorers list. This milestone that would place him among the absolute greats of the game.
Joe Root On The Verge of Test History
The upcoming five-Test series between England and India isn't just another chapter in their storied rivalry. For Joe Root, it's a defining moment. The former England captain is just 373 runs away from climbing to No. 2 on the all-time Test run-scorers list, a milestone that would place him among the absolute greats of the game.
Rivalry Stats – Closing in on 3,000 vs India
India: 2,846 runs | Tests: 30 | Average: 58.08 Centuries: 10 | Fifties: 11 Root needs just 154 more runs to become the first player to score 3,000 Test runs against India. Only Steve Smith (11) has more centuries vs India.
Joe Root (England)
Runs: 13,006 | Matches: 153 | Average: 50.80 Centuries: 36 | Fifties: 65 The youngest in the top five, Root is writing a golden chapter in England’s Test history and he can create history.
Rahul Dravid (India)
Runs: 13,288 |Matches: 164 | Average: 52.31 Centuries: 36 | Fifties: 63 Root is just 282 runs shy of passing "The Wall," another legend built on discipline and determination.
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
Runs: 13,289 | Matches: 166 | Average: 55.37 Centuries: 45 | Fifties: 58 Known for his calm dominance, Kallis held his place near the top thanks to his unmatched consistency.
Ricky Ponting (Australia)
Runs: 13,378 | Matches: 168 | Average: 51.85 Centuries: 41 | Fifties: 62 Root needs 373 runs this series to leapfrog Ponting into the second position.
Sachin Tendulkar (India)
Runs: 15,921 | Matches: 200 | Average: 53.78 Centuries: 51 | Fifties: 68 No one comes close to the "Little Master," whose dominance with the bat stretched across two decades.
A Historic Summer Awaits
With a full five-match series at home, Root has the perfect platform to push past legends like Dravid, Kallis, and Ponting. If form holds, this could be the series where Joe Root not only dominates India, but stamps his name forever in Test cricket folklore.
Trending Photos