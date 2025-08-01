Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2940003https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/cricket/karun-nairs-3149-days-of-grit-patience-longest-gap-between-two-50-scores-in-tests-2940003
NewsPhotosKarun Nair's 3,149 Days Of Grit & Patience : Longest Gap Between Two 50+ scores In Tests
photoDetails

Karun Nair's 3,149 Days Of Grit & Patience : Longest Gap Between Two 50+ scores In Tests

Test cricket is often called the ultimate test of character, and few stories embody this more than a player's long-awaited comeback. Here's the journeys of five cricketers who faced incredible gaps between their 50+ scores.

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
Follow Us

A Story of Patience and Resilience

1/8
A Story of Patience and Resilience

Test cricket is often called the ultimate test of character, and few stories embody this more than a player's long-awaited comeback. Here's the journeys of five cricketers who faced incredible gaps between their 50+ scores.

Follow Us

Karun Nair

2/8
Karun Nair

Karun Nair recorded a 50-plus Test score 52* against England after a gap of 3,149 days since his last, a famous 303* in December 2016. This marks the second-longest gap for an Indian batter between two 50+ scores in men's Test cricket (excluding gaps due to World War II).

 

 

Follow Us

Parthiv Patel: A 12-Year Gap

3/8
Parthiv Patel: A 12-Year Gap

Parthiv Patel holds the top spot on this list with a massive gap of 12 years and 43 days between two half-centuries. Starting his career as a teen, he made a remarkable comeback a decade later, showing immense perseverance. His ability to adapt and return to the national side after such a long time is a testament to his determination.

 

Follow Us

Fawad Alam: A Unique Comeback Story

4/8
Fawad Alam: A Unique Comeback Story

Fawad Alam's comeback is one of the most celebrated in recent memory, spanning 11 years and 167 days. Known for his unique, open-chested batting stance, he scored his second fifty after a long hiatus. His return marked a period of impressive form, proving that his unconventional style could still succeed at the highest level.

 

Follow Us

Robin Peterson

5/8
Robin Peterson

The South African all-rounder Robin Peterson went 9 years and 289 days between his fifties. Primarily a left-arm spinner, his batting often provided valuable contributions down the order. This long gap highlights his role as a team player, ready to contribute whenever called upon, even if the opportunities were rare.

 

Follow Us

Karun Nair

6/8
Karun Nair

Karun Nair, the newest entry on the list, endured a gap of 8 years and 227 days. Famous for his iconic triple-century, his recent half-century was a long time coming. This new milestone is a powerful reminder of his skill and his relentless effort to prove himself once again.

 

Follow Us

Since 2001: The Modern Era

7/8
Since 2001: The Modern Era

The data presented here focuses on the period since 2001, capturing the achievements of players in the modern era of Test cricket. This ensures we are comparing players in a relatively consistent period of the game's evolution. These are just some of the most notable gaps on the list.

 

Follow Us

A Tribute to Perseverance

8/8
A Tribute to Perseverance

Each of these players' stories is a masterclass in resilience, a tribute to the sheer will to succeed against the odds. Making a comeback in Test cricket is exceptionally difficult, and to do it after such a long time is a truly special achievement. Their journeys prove that in cricket, as in life, patience and hard work can lead to a triumphant return.

Follow Us
Karun NairKarun Nair fiftylongest gap between Test fiftiesParthiv Patel Test comebackFawad Alam comeback storyRobin Peterson Test careerElton Chigumbura statsTest cricket recordsCricket comeback storieskarun nair cricket newslongest gap between 50+ scoresTest cricket resilienceParthiv Patel 12-year gapFawad Alam Test centuryRobin Peterson South AfricaElton Chigumbura ZimbabweTest cricket achievementsmodern cricket recordsKarun Nair triple centurycricketers with long breaksTest cricket perseveranceParthiv Patel career statsFawad Alam batting stanceRobin Peterson all-rounderElton Chigumbura careerTest match milestonescricket stats since 2001Test cricket historyKarun Nair recent formFawad Alam recordParthiv Patel Test matchesRobin Peterson cricket statsElton Chigumbura Test statscricket player comebacksTest cricket batting recordsIndia Cricket NewsPakistan cricket newsSouth Africa cricket newsZimbabwe cricket newscricket long gapsTes
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Shubman Gill
Two Years After Meeting Sir Gary Sobers, Shubman Gill Breaks His Record For...
camera icon8
title
KKR
5 Players KKR Can Release To Get KL Rahul Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon7
title
PM Fasal Bima Yojana
PM Fasal Bima Yojana: Last Chance! Update Aadhaar By Tonight Or Miss Out On….; Know Deadline, Process & Eligibility
camera icon13
title
august health horoscope
Monthly Health Horoscope For August 2025: Fatigue, Digestive Issues, Or General Burnout May Arise; Zodiacs
camera icon13
title
august love horoscope
Monthly Love Horoscope For August 2025: Old Flames May Return, And Romance Is Blooming Fully; Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK