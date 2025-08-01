Karun Nair's 3,149 Days Of Grit & Patience : Longest Gap Between Two 50+ scores In Tests
Test cricket is often called the ultimate test of character, and few stories embody this more than a player's long-awaited comeback. Here's the journeys of five cricketers who faced incredible gaps between their 50+ scores.
A Story of Patience and Resilience
Test cricket is often called the ultimate test of character, and few stories embody this more than a player's long-awaited comeback. Here's the journeys of five cricketers who faced incredible gaps between their 50+ scores.
Karun Nair
Karun Nair recorded a 50-plus Test score 52* against England after a gap of 3,149 days since his last, a famous 303* in December 2016. This marks the second-longest gap for an Indian batter between two 50+ scores in men's Test cricket (excluding gaps due to World War II).
Parthiv Patel: A 12-Year Gap
Parthiv Patel holds the top spot on this list with a massive gap of 12 years and 43 days between two half-centuries. Starting his career as a teen, he made a remarkable comeback a decade later, showing immense perseverance. His ability to adapt and return to the national side after such a long time is a testament to his determination.
Fawad Alam: A Unique Comeback Story
Fawad Alam's comeback is one of the most celebrated in recent memory, spanning 11 years and 167 days. Known for his unique, open-chested batting stance, he scored his second fifty after a long hiatus. His return marked a period of impressive form, proving that his unconventional style could still succeed at the highest level.
Robin Peterson
The South African all-rounder Robin Peterson went 9 years and 289 days between his fifties. Primarily a left-arm spinner, his batting often provided valuable contributions down the order. This long gap highlights his role as a team player, ready to contribute whenever called upon, even if the opportunities were rare.
Karun Nair
Karun Nair, the newest entry on the list, endured a gap of 8 years and 227 days. Famous for his iconic triple-century, his recent half-century was a long time coming. This new milestone is a powerful reminder of his skill and his relentless effort to prove himself once again.
Since 2001: The Modern Era
The data presented here focuses on the period since 2001, capturing the achievements of players in the modern era of Test cricket. This ensures we are comparing players in a relatively consistent period of the game's evolution. These are just some of the most notable gaps on the list.
A Tribute to Perseverance
Each of these players' stories is a masterclass in resilience, a tribute to the sheer will to succeed against the odds. Making a comeback in Test cricket is exceptionally difficult, and to do it after such a long time is a truly special achievement. Their journeys prove that in cricket, as in life, patience and hard work can lead to a triumphant return.
Trending Photos